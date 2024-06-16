Considering your environment and system key to selecting pastures

When selecting which cultivars to plant it is important to consider your environment and what you want to get out of the pasture.
This was one of the key messages at FarmLink's pasture field walk at the Temora Agricultural Innovation Centre.
A total of 54 pastures, sown in May 2022, are being put to the test at the site, including varieties of sub-clover, balansa, medic, lucerne, tall fescue and phalaris, as well as several mixes.
NSW Department of Primary Industries senior research scientist, Dr Richard Hayes, and DLF Seeds product development manager, Frank McRae, took attendees through the species.
Dr Hayes said the annual sub clovers were very resilient and known for grazing tolerance.
Dr Hayes said there was three sub species, common, Brachys, best suited to cracking clays, and Yanninicums for more waterlogged country.
"Within each of those sub species the cultivars tend to be distinguished by maturity," he said.
"The further west you go the earlier maturing you want your variety because if you go to a late maturing out west it's still growing and it hasn't finished flowering yet.
"The further east you go the later maturing we want."
Dr Hayes said he recommended putting in a couple of cultivars that were appropriate for the environment but slightly different in maturity.
He said while sub clover was small seeded, it had a larger seed than other annuals.
"If you happen to jag a tight spring you will get less seed set out of a larger seeded species than a small seeded species," he said.
"In a tight spring sub clovers can be at a real disadvantage and that's where some of your alternative small seeded species really shine through."
Dr Hayes said the alternative annuals had their seed in the air which meant all the seed could be eaten if it was closely grazed, however he said they had the advantage of being very small seeded.
He said balansas were the best for waterlogging and could handle inundation over a long period quite well.
For arrowleaf he said a criticism was it did not have the winter production and was very late maturing.
"Think about your system, what it is you're looking for in your system," he said.
"Arrowleaf doesn't suit everybody if it's early winter production you're looking for."
Dr Hayes said rose clover had a hairy leaf protecting it from grazing and allowing it to persist which was an advantage in western country.
Persion clover was another alternative, more used in irrigation areas and dairy systems for forage grazing and hay making, while bladder clover was hard seeded.
Mr McRae said bladder clover had been disappointing in trials.
"They've got a pretty flower and they look showy but to me they do not produce."
On medics, Dr Hayes said they were more prone to acidity than clovers and short seasoned which pushed them further west.
"If you've got soil acidity medics are probably not going to be your first go to and certainly east of here you've probably got too much production potential for your medics anyway because you want a longer season variety," he said.
Moving to perennials, Dr Hayes said they were the species which needed longevity to persist as they would drive production in the future, with lucerne being the benchmark legume people have experience with.
Dr Hayes said research had been focused on establishment with this key to production.
"The number of plants you get established is the number of lucerne plants you're going to have in that stand for the lifetime of that paddock so that is why establishment is pretty important," he said.
Dr Hayes said survival is governed by summer temperatures and while producers could not do anything about that, plant density was important.
Under dryland at Cowra he said trials had shown densities of 20 to 50 plants per square metre was about the density that could be maintained in a good season, while in poorer years it came back to about 30.
"You want to get your maximum plant density going to give you stand the best chance of success so we worked out six kilograms per hectare was as much as you needed to sow," he said.
Dr Hayes said further west plant numbers diminished with the hotter conditions, however below eight plants/sq m was when production dropped.
However, even with only eight plants/sq m needed, he said it was important to not take an accounting approach.
"I wouldn't like you to go home and say 'eight plants is what we need at Condo - I'll try and just establish that', he said.
"If you're aiming for only eight, remember all the things that can kill lucerne in that establishment phase, and you might only get two and that would be a bit of a disaster.
"You've got to do everything to ensure good establishment and life will happen and you'll get what you get. I'm not a big fan of aiming low particularly on the plant that's driving your production."
With lower plant densities Dr Hayes said there was potential for other species to fill the gaps, however it was a challenge to work out what was best.
He said gland clover could be an option as it was shorter season and would grow over winter and spring but gone over summer and allow the lucerne to take over.
He said Biserrula was another potential option as it had the advantage of not being as palatable so would not be grazed out.
"You need things that are quite short seasoned with the lucerne," he said.
"Certainly having something not as palatable would help it persist in a lucerne system."
With lucerne cultivars Dr Hayes said to the untrained eye they looked the same and for many variety was not as important as the management.
"Cultivars become more important the more intensive your management is," he said.
"If you're under irrigation in a highly intensive system you're probably a bit more justified in thinking about it a little bit more than if you've just got a 100 acre paddock that's going to come back to 10 or 15 plants/sq m pretty quickly anyway because of the summer you get.
"It's going to be more important to get your preparation right, get the initial establishment right because whatever cultivar you put in is probably more or less going to do what you want it to do under that scenario."
Dr Hayes said he recommended rather than selecting a premium, selecting two or three cultivars you would not use and going with any of the remainder.
"Regardless of which cultivar you get it's key survival mechanism is it's big deep tap root," he said.
"So if you're on shallow soils, not great for lucerne, and lucerne is quite sensitive to soil acidity."
Moving to grasses Dr Hayes said cocksfoot was a shallow rooting species and was very competitive which meant smaller weed burdens.
"The challenge we also have is we often don't see a lot of clover and that can be a little problematic," he said.
Dr Hayes said cocksfoot was more tolerant to lower fertility soils and often got a bad rap.
"Cocksofoot is growing on poorer country and can only do so much as what it's got," he said.
"In trials where I've grown it on good country and I've taken herbage samples, the herbage out of the cocksfoot was on average slightly better than the phalaris and tall fescue particularly in terms of crude protein."
Dr Hayes said cocksfoot also had subspecies which was an advantage.
"For out here you'll probably want a hispanic type or intermediate type because you get a little bit of both - little bit of activity if seasonal conditions permit but also a bit of survival as well."
Dr Hayes said phalaris persisted through its deep seminal root so was unsuitable for shallow soils.
"It has a higher fertility requirement and if you feed it it will respond - it has a very high production potential," he said.
Dr Hayes said most phalaris varieties were for Tablelands regions, however Horizon was developed for cropping zones so the best option to try further west.
"Phalaris can be sensitive to acidity at the seedling stage so if you've got an acidic topsoil certainly want to add lime."
He said it was important to note the potential animal health risks, with staggers, as well as sudden death poisoning which could occur on breaking rains of autumn when phalaris was the first thing to grow and sheep gorge themselves.
"A week later it won't kill them because other things have shot and they've got something else to eat. So just be aware of it," he said.
For waterlogging Dr Hayes said tall fescue was the way to go, however mangement was again important.
"Trying to manage the grazing so that it doesn't go rank and turn into cardboard," he said.
Mr McRae said it was better to have smaller paddocks to be able to manage with grazing.
Dr Hayes said most producers sow pastures in mixes, with the different species providing different things to the pastures, such as legumes supplying nitrogen.
"Traditionally you used to have a shotgun mix - throw whatever on there and see what survives," he said.
"We recommend not doing this because inevitably 70 or 80 per cent of what you throw on there won't survive at all and just be a waste.
"And more than that it won't just be a waste, but it will impede the establishment of the stuff you do actually want to grow.
"So the aim of the game with mixtures is to think about what you want to do with your pasture, think about the species that are going to survive in your environment, then think about how they are going to contribute to your pasture."
With cover cropping, Dr Hayes said a key takeaway from previous research was to sow early and under a cereal crop drop the crop rate back to a quarter.
"We found the crop could compensate, you didn't lose much grain yield but it made a huge difference to the pasture," he said.
"Drop your cover crop rate to a quarter, don't drop your pasture rate, keep that right up because these guys are trying to compete with a big vigorous crop."
Other considerations for pastures included herbicide use which are limited for some but Mr McRae said producers should be focused on their seeding rates.
"I'd rather you put more money in the seed the first year and get a good seed bank - I don't necessarily like herbicides on seeding pastures," he said.
"I think we do more damage than good and I like that competition from year one where you get a good seed set and let it out compete.
"Most of your weeds are going to be where you have got bare ground."
