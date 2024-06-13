Man dies after crash in northern NSW

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in northern NSW.
Emergency services responded to reports a vehicle had crashed into a tree on Fogwells Road, Yorklea, south of Casino, at 1am on Thursday, June 13.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 60-year-old man - died at the scene, police said in a statement.
"Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene; however the death is not being treated as suspicious," the statement read.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
