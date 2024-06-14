Government's 'record spend' attempts to tackle biosecurity threats

The NSW government has invested a record $945.7 million towards the prevention and protection of the state's agricultural industry against biosecurity threats.
The announcement, made by Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty in Dubbo, included $55.3 million to be allocated to red important fire ants, $36.2m towards Varroa mite, $25m for biosecurity risks, $6.2m to target white spot and $5.8m for the Good Neighbour program.
An additional $13.1m was allotted towards the state's Feral Pig Program, which has controlled 102,141 pigs, 15,141 head above the original target of 87,000, since it began eight months ago.
This takes the government's total investment in the Feral Pig Program up to $26m.
"The NSW government has the back of farmers. Strong biosecurity protections are not just about keeping pest and weeds out, it is about protecting the states $22 billion agriculture industries," Ms Moriarty said.
"In a really difficult budget situation, this government understands that biosecurity and protecting our farmers and producers is a priority.
"The success of the feral pig program speaks for itself, but there's still more to do, which this essential funding will enable."
While Ms Moriarty didn't say if culling targets would increase, she said the work needs to continue.
"[The investment] includes training farmers to be able to tackle this issue on their own, but also as groups across regions," she said.
"It also includes baiting and resources for farmers as well as the continuation of the work that the Local Land Services do to take out pigs."
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin has praised the announcement despite saying last month that farmers were outnumbered by millions of pigs the 'size of footballers'.
"Government support for baiting, trapping and aerial shooting of feral pigs has been welcomed and has made a dent in the pig population, but weve still got millions of them continuing to run amok on agricultural land," he said.
The $945.7 million will be broken down into four key areas.
NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders has called the announcement 'fake', claiming a majority of the funding provided remained from the 2023/24 budget.
"What we are seeing is figures that simply don't add up, when the only actual new money is $13m to continue the feral pig program," he said.
"It is extremely disingenuous to try and pass these re-announcements off as more support."
The government spent $25m of the $80m allocated for the red imported fire ants response with $36.2m of the initial $77.2m investment in Varroa mite remaining.
It was a similar story for white spot which had $6.2m of the $10.2m unspent.
"With a major red fire ant incursion spreading deeper into the state, our honey industry having to manage Varroa mite and foot and mouth disease knocking at our door, this announcement provides no certainty to any part of the ag sector," Mr Saunders said.
"There simply won't be enough funding in next week's budget to keep our food and fibre safe."
Ms Moriarty said some of the money was a continuation of programs that were already in place, however it also included new investments.
"Continuing funding is a significant achievement in a budget where the state is in a difficult financial situation," Ms Moriarty said.
"It is our government establishing the first independent biosecurity commissioner [and] culling 102,000 pigs in just eight months, because under the National Liberal Party Government they could only cull 97,000 in five years."
