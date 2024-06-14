As many as 12pc of NSW voters affected by proposed changes to federal electoral boundaries

Voters from several NSW local government areas could be voting in a different electorate in the next federal election.
The Redistribution Committee for NSW published a report on Friday proposing changes to names and boundaries for the state's federal electoral divisions.
Electoral commissioner and committee chair, Tom Rogers, said the NSW redistribution was required to enable a decrease from 47 to 46 electoral divisions.
Mr Rogers said the committee was also tasked with bringing all remaining 46 divisions within the allowable numerical tolerance.
The Australian Electoral Commission said this was required due population growth in NSW being lower than the rest of the country.
The AEC said about 12 per cent of NSW voters would be changing divisions under the proposal.
For voters in regional NSW there are small adjustments to several divisions, with major changes being proposed for the Riverina, Eden-Monaro and Hume.
The main changes in these divisions include moving Parkes, Forbes and Bland Shire councils from the Riverina into the Parkes division.
The Goulburn Mulwaree Council would be transferred from Hume to Eden-Monaro, and voters from the Snowy Valley and Yass councils would be moved into the Riverina.
For regional electorates in the north of the state, proposed changes include shifting Muswellbrook Shire from the Hunter into the New England. The New England division would also absorb Gwydir Shire Council from the Parkes division.
The proposal also includes abolishing the current division of North Sydney, with the surrounding divisions of Bennelong, Bradfield and Warringah absorbing those voters.
Individuals and organisations can lodge objections to the proposed divisions by July 12.
All objections will be available for public inspection on the redistribution website and at the office of the Australian electoral officer for NSW in Haymarket from July 15.
Further comments will then be accepted until July 26.
A determination is expected to be made on October 10, 2024.
These proposed changes would be implemented for the next federal election if it is called after the redistribution is complete.
The AEC said if an election is called prior, a mini-redistribution would be completed to ensure there is the appropriate number of seats in place.
