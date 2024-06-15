The Land
Home/Rural Life

New 5G tower planned to combat poor connectivity in the Central West

William Davis
By William Davis
June 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New 5G tower planned in Orange. Picture by Jude Keogh
New 5G tower planned in Orange. Picture by Jude Keogh

Poor phone reception will be combatted with construction of a new 5G tower in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.