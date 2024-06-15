New 5G tower planned to combat poor connectivity in the Central West

Poor phone reception will be combatted with construction of a new 5G tower in Orange.
The 31-metre column is set to be erected at 34 Perc Griffith Way, between the go-kart circuit and planned greyhound track.
"A new base station is required to address the poor mobile phone coverage," plans lodged with Orange City Council on behalf of Telstra said.
"Additional mobile phone network coverage and capacity is required to provide 4G and 5G mobile coverage and traffic capacity in the south eastern part Orange area.
"The level of service is poor and Telstra's customers experience call 'drop-outs' and slower mobile broadband experiences."
The tower will be about 31.4 metres tall. No trees will be removed for installation.
Other areas explored for the construction included Cameron Place, the showground, Gateway Crescent, and Lone Pine Avenue.
Connectivity in the region has been widely criticised in recent years.
"There are positives to being in the bush if you want to escape the pain of city living and get some anonymity," Jason Drew of Molong told ACM this year.
"But I have no [home] internet anymore, because it's cheaper to hot spot off my phone.
"There's also a lot of concern out here on the smaller country roads linking villages where black spots occur.
"Which is worrying for [motor vehicle] accidents and the like."
