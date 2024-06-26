Turning knowledge into practice aim of field day at Balala Station, Uralla

A series of workshops run by the Australian Holistic Management Cooperative aims to turn knowledge into practice, according to its chief executive officer, Helen Lewis.
Ms Lewis was one of the speakers at a recent workshop at Richard and Sarah Daugherty's Balala Station, Uralla, and she described the value of independent on-farm audits.
She said these audits were identified as helping the progress of using holistic management principles to build organic matter in the soil and add value to their landscape and farming business.
Part of her address centred around the need to build natural capital and conduct ecological outcome verification auditing.
"We've been running a series of these workshops, or it's field days in Victoria and NSW, and now northern NSW, and it's turning knowledge into practice," Ms Lewis said.
"So are we really trying to encourage getting farmers together to share knowledge, and then how do we turn that into practice in our places and our businesses?
"We wanted each field day to be unique to the area and the hosts.
"Richard and Sarah are focused on natural capital and some of the questions around the concept, such as: What is the value for farmers, and how do we do it?
"There's a lot of policy work being discussed internationally and nationally, but how does that impact the farmer and our businesses?
"How do we get ahead of the curve? How do we prepare for that?
"It's also about hearing our voice because at the end of the day, with the whole natural capital, farmers are the ones who can deliver.
"I'd like to see more risk in increasing farmers' involvement in some of that decision-making in that policy setting."
Ms Lewis said the cooperative focused on ecological outcome verification monitoring to improve landscape function.
"It also provides education and support to help implement holistic management in businesses and emphasises turning knowledge into actionable practice."
She said it encouraged members to connect and support each other within eco-regions.
"We can learn a lot, but what are we doing on the farm in our businesses to make real things happen?"
The Daughertys run about 3000 superfineBalala progress Merino sheep, cattle, and pigs on Balala Station.
Mr Daugherty is originally from Botswana, and the move to the Uralla district was to be closer to Sarah's family.
"It's important as a steward of the land to have empathy," Mr Daugherty said. "Not just for the product - the sheep and cattle or something - but you have got to have empathy for everything else that goes with the land."
He said the soil, the living matter in it, is the foundation of everything they do on the property.
Mr Daugherty said the workshop was part of a very fast-changing space in agriculture, which is pertinent to many producers.
He said one of the speakers at the workshop was Mark Gardner, Vanguard Business Services, Dubbo, who discussed Farming for the Future research results from 130 farms.
"A farm has traditionally been valued above the ground, with infrastructure, stock, machinery and other tangible assets contributing to the perceived health of the business.," Mr Gardener said.
"Considering natural capital as a productive resource and as capital gives farmers additional information to support their decision-making.
"Farming for the Future offers the possibility of measuring crucial components of businesses that were previously challenging to quantify."
Rachel Lawrence from the Local Land Service's natural capital program (NCP) was another speaker at the field day, with an introduction to NCP, which helps individuals integrate natural capital into their businesses.
She said it supported building confidence in natural capital concepts and preparing for future challenges. It also plans to work with small groups to understand and utilise natural capital assets.
"I'm here to help people dip their toes in those markets, help make sense of them, understand the risks so that people don't enter into something with perverse outcomes," Ms Lawrence said.
She said the NCP explained a statewide initiative to help individuals understand and integrate natural capital into their businesses.
She added the program offered support and aimed to build confidence in natural capital concepts, preparing businesses for the challenges ahead.
National Australia Bank's Peter Steele outlined the bank's commitment to sustainability and its benefits for business, including its involvement in the Future Research Project and the development of green loans.
Mr Steele stressed the importance of managing natural capital for productivity, profitability, and resilience and cited examples in Europe where sustainable practices enhanced market access.
"We take the view at NAB that sustainability is good for business, and customers that invest in the quality of their soil, water, and air make their business more valuable and more productive," he said.
He added that the bank's involvement in projects like the Future Research Project and the development of green loans demonstrated its commitment to supporting sustainable practices.
He said sustainable practices can enhance market access, particularly in regions like Europe, where sustainability standards are increasingly more stringent.
