Tamworth agents yard 3245 head at sale with prices easing most categories

Tamworth Livestock Agents offered 3350 mixed-quality cattle, and trends tended to be cheaper for most of the sale; however, as the sale progressed, the quality lifted for categories of young cattle in the 280 kilogram to 330kg band to become firmer to dearer.
Cattle were offered from as far west as Quambone, Mossvale, Dorrigo, Hernani, Tabulam, Gunnedah, Armidale, Manilla, and local producers.
The buying support came from producers with good crops of forage oats in the Gunnedah, Manilla, and Narrabri districts and from backgrounders.
While Queensland buyers from areas like Goondiwindi, Tara, and Meandarra had been active the previous day at Inverell, none were active at Tamworth.
According to Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Stephen Adams, the light weaner steers were mainly sold to cheaper trends, with a large draft of Charolais weaners losing $130 and black baldy weaners slipping $190.
Angus steers in the 280 to 330kg band dropped $263, priced between $800 to $1260.
However, these trends reversed for the 200kg to 280kg categories. Black Bos Indicus steers increased by $52/head, and a large penning of similar weight Angus steers were $10/head dearer, topping at $1170/head.
Mid-range Angus steers were significantly cheaper, priced from $700 to $1310/head. Medium-weight Charolais steers slipped $38/head.
Heifer results were similar, with weaners up to 200kgs back $14/head.
Angus heifers under 330kgs eased in value by $63/head, and the heavier ones lost $63/head, making between $860 and $1110.
Charolais heifers dropped $34, selling from $520 to $950/head. The top of the Angus yearling heifers $1040 to $1140. Heifers on their first calf were dearer at $1925/unit,
Heifers on their first calf were dearer at $1925/unit, while mature cows and calves sold to $1610. Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows made $1425, and heifers that were PTIC made $1525.
Jason and Lisa Sheather, Valhalla, Somerton, were buying steers to put on around 400 hectares of forage oats ready to graze. They bought a pen of 18 Brangus steers offered by PDG Partnership for $780.
Mr Sheather said the Brangus steers gave a better bang for their buck and worked harder for them. They also run Brangus cows on a Hermidale property.
"They are a cross that has always been kind to us, even in the toughest of times," Mr Sheather said.
The second pen off the rank was Rob and Gwen Etheridge's Wiranya Pty Ltd, Tamaresque, Barraba, which sold a pen of seven Angus steers, sired by Bowen and Ben Nevis bulls, for $750
Brian Lakin, Calala had a mix of heavier steers that would have cut their teeth go under the hammer. Three Charolais steers made $1300, three Angus steers made $1340 and eight Hereford steers in good order made $1290.
"I bought these steers nine months ago and have been running them on our place near Calala with the Goonoo Goonoo Creek running through it," he said.
"They have had plenty of good water and feed. The Herefords were little doggy, light steers, but they've grown out really well."
Walmar, Kootingal, sold a pen of 15 Angus steers for $940 and another pen of 11 for $890, while Dunlea and Jeffrey, Mossvale, sold a pen of eight Angus steers for $1200. another pen of 12 made $1020.
AJ and DC Dougherty, Tabulum, sold a pen of 13 Angus cross steers for $900 and a lighter pen of 13 Angus cross for $790.
Angus heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Keringa Angus bulls for Spring calving, were sold by Locksley Station, Quambone, for $1410, while empty heifers from the same vendor made $1260.
Locksley Station, Quambone sent in several pens of mixed steers. A pen of 13 Angus topped their draft at $1090, while a pen of nine Euro cross made $800. Lighter Angus steers made $700 for a pen of eight, while 10 Hereford lighter steers made $600. Kurrajong Park, Uralla also offered a pen of seven light Hereford steers that made $260.
Angus heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Keringa Angus bulls for Spring calving, were sold by Locksley Station, Quambone, for $1410, while empty heifers from the same vendor made $1260.
Ross Hill Pastoral Company, Bundarra, sold a pen of 20 Booroomooka blood steers for $970. In contrast, Dellow Holdings, Hernani Station, Hernani, sold a pen of 10 Charolais steers for $950 and a lighter pen of 14 for $870.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.