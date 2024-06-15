Proposed changes to Parkes electorate in boundary redistribution plans

Under the proposed redistribution of electoral boundaries for NSW, the Parkes electorate will once again grow with the addition of three new local government areas.
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) announced on Friday its 2024 redistribution proposal for NSW. This proposal will see the Division of Parkes expand to include the Bland, Forbes, and Parkes Shire councils while losing the remainder of the Gwydir Shire to the Division of New England.
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the changes were manageable.
"Overall, the proposed redistribution is not a bad result for the electorate of Parkes - we're gaining some strong towns in Parkes, Forbes, and West Wyalong, which I'm sure will only add to this great electorate," Mr Coulton said.
"I am sorry to see the upper half of the Gwydir Shire, which includes my hometown of Warialda, move to the New England electorate," he said.
"That means that once I retire at the next election, I will no longer live in the Parkes electorate, which is personally disappointing, having represented this electorate for so long and been so invested in it.
"The biggest challenge for whoever is the next Member for Parkes will be the increase in the geographical size of the Parkes electorate.
"Each time there has been a boundary change, the Parkes electorate has grown, and this time is no different.
"The electorate currently covers a geographical area of 393,413 square kilometres - already well and truly the largest in NSW, covering 49 per cent of the state.
"These changes will see it grow even further to approximately 406,755 square kilometres, making it more difficult to travel throughout the electorate regularly, meaning more nights away from home for the next Member."
Mr Coulton said the release of the proposed redistribution would enable The Nationals in the Parkes electorate to set a date for preselection.
"The party will now get on with selecting a candidate to contest the Division of Parkes at the next election," Mr Coulton said.
"I look forward to working with whoever is preselected over the coming months to help them get to know this wonderful electorate."
The redistribution will see the number of members in the House of Representatives decrease from 47 to 46 in NSW, with the abolishment of the Division of North Sydney. This means the boundaries of each federal electoral division in the state had to be altered to accommodate this change.
The changes to the Parkes electorate have been made to accommodate low or negative projected growth in elector numbers.
Enrolment in the current Division of Parkes on Monday, April 10, 2028, is projected to be 109,528 electors, less than the minimum number of projected electors required by the Electoral Act.
The Division of Parkes, therefore, had to gain at least 15,557 electors, or up to 24,629 electors, for it to fall within the permissible range for the maximum and minimum number of electors in an electoral division at the projection time. The new division will see projected enrolment as of Monday, April 10, 2028, be 128,178 people.
For more information about the proposed redistribution for New South Wales, including maps for each electoral division, visit: https://www.aec.gov.au/redistributions/2023/nsw/proposed-redistribution/index.html
