Riverina eggs sell at cracking pace after major supermarket enforces limit

Demand for Riverina-produced eggs is soaring amidst the bird flu outbreak in Victoria, which has resulted in thousands of chickens being killed and carton limits enforced by one supermarket giant.
Coles announced a limit of two cartons per customer across all stores nationally, excluding Western Australia, earlier this week.
The decision came after a farm in Victoria's southwest was confirmed to be the fifth poultry farm hit by the highly pathogenic H7N3 strain of bird flu on Friday, June 7.
On Thursday, June 13, Agriculture Victoria revealed the same strain had been detected at a commercial duck farm in the Golden Plains Shire west of Melbourne.
Since the limit was introduced, demand for locally-produced eggs has increased significantly.
At Thursday's Riverina Producers' Market, held at the Wagga Showground, Junee Pastured Eggs quickly sold out well ahead of closing time.
Owner George Main said the eggs were snapped up very quickly and customers were stocking up.
"People were buying three and four dozens, which is unusual," Mr Main said.
"We're usually here until closing but this time we sold out very fast."
Mr Main said he and his co-owner were keeping a close eye on their chickens following news of the bird flu outbreak in Victoria.
"We're keeping an eye on things," he said.
Junee Pastured Eggs are available at the markets, the Red Pomegranate and Estella Foodworks. They are also occasionally stocked at the IGA on Bourke Street.
While egg producers are feeling some impact, Riverina broiler farms remain unaffected.
Australian Chicken Meat Federation chief executive Mary Wu said broiler farms were completely different to egg farmers and none of the Riverina poultry farms have been affected.
"The ACMF reiterates that meat chicken farms are not affected and, at this stage, no discernible impact is expected on chicken meat supplies at the retail level," Dr Wu said.
Agriculture Victoria said the most recent detection showed why its risk-based restricted and control areas were in place and that its "comprehensive and ongoing surveillance activities are working".
Cooked eggs and poultry meat products are safe to consume.
