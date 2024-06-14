The Land
Riverina eggs sell at cracking pace after major supermarket enforces limit

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 14 2024 - 5:00pm
Junee Pastured Eggs owners Sean Kerins and George Main have been seeing a surge in demand for their eggs. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Junee Pastured Eggs owners Sean Kerins and George Main have been seeing a surge in demand for their eggs. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Demand for Riverina-produced eggs is soaring amidst the bird flu outbreak in Victoria, which has resulted in thousands of chickens being killed and carton limits enforced by one supermarket giant.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

