The Land
Home/Rural Life

One last run: Cotton industry farewells pioneer Frank Hadley

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 14 2024 - 7:41pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian cotton industry pioneer Frank Hadley has died aged 97. Picture supplied by John Burgess Photography
Australian cotton industry pioneer Frank Hadley has died aged 97. Picture supplied by John Burgess Photography

Just weeks after his final run in a picker, Australian cotton industry pioneer Frank Hadley died on Tuesday, June 11, aged 97.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.