One last run: Cotton industry farewells pioneer Frank Hadley

Just weeks after his final run in a picker, Australian cotton industry pioneer Frank Hadley died on Tuesday, June 11, aged 97.
Leaving behind an incredible legacy that will be remembered for generations to come, Frank's role in shaping the modern cotton industry and Wee Waa community cannot be understated.
Chasing the promise of opportunity and farming freedom, Frank, alongside his mate and partner Paul Kahl, packed up their bags and moved to Australia from California's San Joaquin Valley in 1961.
Landing in Wee Waa, in north west NSW, following the purchase of their property Glencoe, the pair had one goal; grow cotton.
While Wee Waa as the last place the Australian government wanted them to set up, they did it anyway and thrived.
However it wasn't without its challenges.
Prior to planting their inaugural 65-acre crop in the spring of 1961, Frank faced the mammoth task of preparing sheep country for cotton.
At harvest it yielded a credible 1.5 bales an acre (3.7 bales/ha).
Unbeknown at the time, the pair planted the seeds for an incredible career that would span over more than five decades.
Frank was pivotal in the establishment of the Namoi Cotton Cooperative in 1962, and the formation of Cotton Seed Distributors Ltd in April 1967, serving as the inaugural CSD board chair.
Frank married his wife, Norma Hadley (nee Hoff) on July 22, 1950, in Merced, California, and celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2020.
He was a proud father of Alice and Tom, grandfather of Chris, Georgia and Hilary, great-grandfather of Madeline, Walter and Arthur.
Remembered in the utmost regard by people both inside and out of the cotton industry, Frank will be missed by many.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.