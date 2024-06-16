Solid competition for feeder steers in big Carcoar yarding

As the frosty weather starts to settle in on the Central Tablelands, graziers took the opportunity to offload cattle into a rising market during the monthly store sale at Carcoar last Friday.
This led to a yarding of just under 6000 cattle, which was much larger than is traditional for this time of year.
Elders Emms Mooney livestock manager Ben Emms, Blayney, said the hefty yarding was bolstered by supplies from the drier areas south of Carcoar.
He said the market held up very well in light of the bigger than expected yarding.
"The heavier end of the feeder weight steers started off around 350 cents a kilogram, but ended up more towards 370c/kg to 380c/kg and even up around 400c/kg," he said.
"That's fairly solid on where the market has been in recent weeks.
"The lighter calves, I thought, really got strong.
"Some of the 200kg cattle were getting up to 500c/kg and if they weren't making that, they were getting pretty close to it."
He said much of the buyer competition was local, although there were also some commission buyers picking up cattle to send into Queensland.
"There's plenty of opportunity in the cattle market at the moment," he said.
"In six weeks' time, we are going to be on the footsteps of spring and you are going to be glad you've got the cattle."
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $400 to $890, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $660 to $1115.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner steers ranged from $895 to $1280 and any pens weighing more than 330kg sold from $1040 to $1390.
Weaner heifers tipping the scales at less than 200kg sold between $270 and $590, while the 200kg to 280kg lines sold for $500 to $930.
Weaner heifers weighing between 280kg and 330kg sold for $750 to $960. Heavier weaner heifers attracted bids from $890 to $1120.
Feeder steers generally started about the $1200 mark and topped at $1540, while heifers headed to feedlots sold from $850 to $1170.
Yearling steers topped at $1450 and yearling heifers hit $1140 for only a few pens offered.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females mostly started at $1000 and topped at $2100 for well-bred Angus. Cows with calves ranged from $1175 to $1850.
Bannaby Investments, Taralga, sold six, 405kg, October/November-drop Angus weaner steers for $1540, while Peter Crockett, Molong, sold 15, 405kg Angus steers for $1530.
JW Kelly Suffolk Vale, Boorowa, sold eight, 394kg, Millah Murrah-blood, yard-weaned Angus steers for $1470. S and T Gunning, Bathurst, sold 11, 356kg Angus steers for $1390, while Holliday Geoscience sold a lovely pen of 25, 275kg, Millah Murrah-blood Angus steers for $1115.
D Macleod and L Grace sold 28, 14- to 15-month-old, 384kg, Rennylea-blood Angus steers for $1455, while AP and EM Commins, Orange, sold 22, 385kg, Karoo-blood Angus steers for $1380.
Byram and Deborah Johnston, Riversleigh Pastoral, Tarana, sold 435kg, September/October-drop, Bongongo-blood Angus steers for $1520.
P and M Agostino, Mandurama, sold 15, 403kg, August/September-drop, Jarobee-blood, Angus steers for $1530.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
