Collinsville takes national hogget ram, Mulloorie supreme exhibit at Hay

South Australian studs claimed some of the major titles at the Hay Merino Sheep Show on Saturday.
Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA, backed up its win from last year to again win the Bill Lamb Perpetual Trophy for supreme exhibit, this time with its ewe, Mulloorie 749.
The ewe finished ahead of the grand champion ram exhibited by Alfoxton Merinos, Armidale, under judges Guy Evans, Tara Park, Boorowa, Tom Kirk, Bundemar, Baldry, and Henry Armstrong, Pemcaw, Dunedoo.
In his remarks, Mr Armstrong said the ewe had tremendous staple, lots of quality wool and all the desired traits for a stud ewe.
Pete Meyers, Mulloorie, said the ewe's dam was a Nyowee E430 descendent, while her sire was the offspring of a Willemenup ram.
She tested 18.8 micron fibre diameter in February, he said.
Mr Meyer said the ewe would be heading to Bendigo.
"She's got exceptional wool on her," he said.
"She's got a great barrel, stands very correct, very square behind.
"You breed Merinos now for dual purpose - she's got excellent wool and great meat traits."
The Alfoxton grand champion ram, Alfoxton 271, carried on from his Tom Culley supreme junior champion win at Sydney Royal.
Chris Clonan, Alfoxton, said the ram's sire, the $22,000 Glenlea Park 2683, was recommended by classer Andrew Calvert, Tas.
Mr Clonan said the ram had been used already in an artificial insemination program and at this stage would be retained by the stud.
It was the family's first time showing at Hay, after Mr Clonan judged there two years ago and wanted to return with a team.
They would be headed to Bendigo, he said.
The Riverina Wool Australian Champion Hogget Merino Ram had 42 entries and was won by Collinsville, Hallett, SA.
Tim Dalla, Collinsville, said the ram, Collinsville 565, was embryo bred and by Collinsville Imperial 33, which sold for $88,000 in 2021.
Mr Dalla the ram's dam, by Collinsville Emperor 351, was in the SA pair of the year in 2022.
It was the ram's first show, he said.
"We're going to retain him at Collinsville, we think he's very special," he said.
"Terrific balance in breeding - he's got excellent purity, fantastic structure, excellent poll factor with a heavier cutting wool that's plain bodied.
"That's the type of sheep we're looking for and trying to breed."
Judge Tom Kirk, Bundemar, said it was a big, upstanding ram with exceptional wool cutting ability.
He noted the Poll Boonoke ram, Poll Boonoke 1331, which took out the NSW Champion Hogget Merino Ram, also had very good wool but did not have quite as much cutting potential.
The ram came through the strong wool classes and was by Moorundie 08.
He recorded a fibre diameter of 20 micron, standard deviation of 3.3 micron, coefficient of variation of 16.8 per cent and 99.7pc comfort factor.
He weighed 115.5 kilograms with 44.5 millimetre eye muscle depth and 7.5mm fat.
Justin Campbell, Australian Food and Agriculture, Deniliquin, said Poll Boonoke aimed to breed dual purpose traits.
"He's a big upstanding ram, he's got depth," he said.
"He's got big hindquarters, meat down the legs - just an ideal dual-purpose sheep."
Poll Boonoke also won the dual purpose event, which consisted of a pen of three rams.
Belbourie, Marnoo, Vic, won the Victorian Champion Hogget Merino Ram.
The Nutrien Ag Solutions Champion Hogget Merino Ewe was awarded to White River, Minnipa, SA.
In the flock section, Piney Range, Walbundrie, claimed the supreme champion pen of flock ewes and the most successful exhibitor.
