Sextuplet lambs an amazing sight for Marrabel Merino breeders

A stud ewe has given Poll Merino breeders at Marrabel, SA, a moment to remember Friday, June 14, giving birth to not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six lambs.
Mernowie's Ian and David Rowett said they had never seen anything close to it in their time farming.
Ian said they had seen a ewe with quadruplets before but that was extremely rare, so sextuplets was a sight to behold.
The Rowetts do shed lambing in pens so there was no chance the lambs were anyone but hers. Three of the new arrivals are ram lambs and three are ewe lambs.
"The ewe had been scanned with multiples, but we didn't realise it was that multiple," Ian said.
"She's a four or five-year-old ewe and we checked [her records] and she's had multiples every year.
"When I got to work this morning she'd just had the three.
"I said to a workman 'I've just seen a ewe with three lambs' and a bit later he said 'I've just seen another one drop'.
"The someone else checked and said 'it's five now', and later it was six."
Ian said the shed lambing program meant there was less chance of mis-mothering and better rates of lamb survival during a lambing period where ewes were having multiple births in a condensed period.
The Rowetts have been shed lambing for six years and running an AI program for two decades, and have been using a fertility enhancer.
Ian said what was equally amazing was that all six lambs were just as healthy as each other. They will be bottle fed in an effort to keep all six alive.
He said the sextuplets were extra surprising given the dry start to the year on the property.
"They [the ewes] get fed every day but it's been jolly hard work."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.