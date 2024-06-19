How high will NSW lamb prices go this winter?

Stronger competition from local butchers and processors across all weight ranges has had the good fortune of pushing up lamb prices at most sales in the past fortnight.
NSW trade lambs lifted about nine cents a kilogram (carcase weight), but were up a hefty 50c/kg on the same time last month. The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator was on 724c/kg on Tuesday.
Unlike young cattle, which continue to trend around last year's figures, lambs are now trading above the price level of last year. The average trade lamb price on Tuesday was nearly 160c/kg better than the mid-June 2023 figure.
Export lambs were also in demand and the NSW Heavy Lamb Indicator lifted another 6c/kg to settle on 712c/kg.
Wagga Wagga's lamb sale ushered in the dearer trend a fortnight ago and the better prices lifted another notch last Thursday.
Some weight ranges were as much as 15c/kg dearer than the week before.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock manager Peter Cabot, Wagga Wagga, said it was the second week in a row that prices were dearer and heavy lambs topped at $279 a head.
"That's a price we have not seen in a while," he said.
Mr Cabot said even though the market for heavy lambs was dearer, the quality was starting to become more wintry.
"Those lambs would have access to grain, but certainly not locked up and fed," he said.
He said the season had not been as good this year, so the supply shortage was starting to become more evident.
"That's resulting in the dearer prices, plus not as many people have bought lambs earlier in the year and that's starting to affect the supplies now," he said.
Mr Cabot expected the prices would continue to lift as lamb supply remained limited until spring.
"I don't know how high the prices will get, but they will certainly be more positive for a while," he said.
He said trade lambs were also much stronger, with supermarket lambs selling for $80 to $120.
Lamb supply and quality both lifted at Forbes on Tuesday.
But more lambs to sell didn't stifle the prices, which lifted another $15 on some trade lambs and $7 to $9 for heavy and extra heavy lambs.
There were plenty of well-finished trade and heavy lambs and a good run of extra heavy weights, which topped at 710c/kg according to Meat and Livestock Australia.
The King's Birthday public holiday last week also added to the yardings at Monday's sales this week.
Dubbo's yarding lifted by nearly 16,400 head for a total of 30,150 lambs sold. Heavy lambs were reported as being $6 to $8 dearer to top around the $210 mark, while extra heavy lambs hit $250.
Lambs were also dearer at Tamworth's Monday market even though the supply was also up.
