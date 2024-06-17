The Land
Home/Rural Life

Why 'energy-rich' region is on the radar of those behind ambitious proposal

MW
By Matt Watson
June 18 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Someva Renewables director of community and government engagement Felicity Stening and managing director Jamie Chivers during a visit to Bathurst. Picture by James Arrow.
Someva Renewables director of community and government engagement Felicity Stening and managing director Jamie Chivers during a visit to Bathurst. Picture by James Arrow.

"This is not something that we've come across by chance".

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.