Why 'energy-rich' region is on the radar of those behind ambitious proposal

"This is not something that we've come across by chance".
That's what the managing director of one of the two companies behind one of the largest proposed wind farm in NSW says about Sunny Corner State Forest being chosen for the potential project.
Someva Renewables managing director Jamie Chivers was in the region recently as the community consultation kicked off for the wind farm, which is the latest proposed renewables project in the region.
This proposed development adds to a growing number of large renewables developments in the region, such as the monster wind farm proposed for Kerrs Creek, just outside Molong, as two of the major renewable projects flagged for the Central West.
"We've consciously been looking at this area for several years and we do think it is a strong wind resource," he said of Sunny Corner.
Someva has been "doing this for a long time and we hear views of rural communities: why should their community bear the load of the state's [energy] transition?," Mr Chivers said.
"It is a fair perspective and people don't choose to live in the bush to look at industrial structures.
"So I would just say that we are in a transition and these [renewable] projects are looking for the most appropriate place to be.
"We have a rigorous planning system to ensure that it's not the proponents that decide where they go, ultimately.
"We do need approval from the government and they will bring in many experts within various departments to assess the project."
It was announced in May 2024 that Someva Renewables had been jointly awarded a permit, with Mainstream Renewable Power, to investigate the potential for a wind farm at Sunny Corner State Forest.
If it goes ahead, the wind farm would have a potential capacity of approximately 500 megawatts, could power an estimated 300,000 NSW homes and save more than one million tonnes of carbon from being released each year, according to Someva.
Mr Chivers said the key aspect of the Sunny Corner location was "the infrastructure in the area".
"There is a transmission rollout going on across the state and across the country to facilitate the energy transition," he said.
"To work in a community that already has that infrastructure in place, that is underutilised and will be further underutilised with the retirement of some of the power stations, is an opportunity to use without having to build new powerlines.
"And we're not talking about small powerlines in the Sunny Corner area: there are a number of high voltage powerlines that connect directly into the largest demand in the state, in the Sydney ring which flanks Lithgow north to south.
"That allows power to be produced with minimal loss to the consumer, which should provide the best cost of power to the consumer."
The Sunny Corner site "already has an extensive road network" and "part of our submission was demonstrating how we would use existing infrastructure - powerlines and roads - on the site", Mr Chivers said.
He also said the wind farm, if it goes ahead, will be the best in the state in terms of "transmission loss" (losing energy as the electricity is transported) because the intention is to connect into the "highest voltage that we have in the state - 500kV".
Mr Chivers said the greater Bathurst and Lithgow region had historically provided power to NSW residents through the old Wallerawang and current Mount Piper coal-fired power stations and coalfields.
"So, it's an energy-rich area," he said.
"I think it's a region that understands power generation, although that's still something for us to better understand."
On an estimated timeline provided on its website, Someva is anticipating the NSW Government would make a determination on the wind farm development application in 2026-27 and the start of construction wouldn't be until 2028 if it did go ahead.
