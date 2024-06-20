Focus back on live sheep exports | Stock Talk

Winter is finally here with a few frosts and low temperatures. Combined with a seasonal break in southern NSW and Victoria we have seen some good response in our lamb and mutton prices, plus the prime cattle, feeders with weight and cow markets.
Light cattle, cow with calves and cows in the store market have looked good buying for anybody that can handle them. Also store sheep joined or unjoined, and light lambs also aren't dear when you see what better mutton is fetching now.
It is a great opportunity for the brave in an industry which still is a bit "shell shocked" from the last year's downturn in prices. Some lamb contracts for August are more than 800 cents a kilogram, mutton more than 400c/kg, and prime cattle towards 700c/kg. You can nearly make the math work.
This is all relatively positive, but a negative on the other side of Australia, which I'm sure readers would have heard about, is the pending live sheep export trade ban from Western Australia.
A few facts to note are that animal welfare status on these ships are now outstanding; there are nearly the same amount of on-farm fatalities in sheep flocks in the same period of time as they are on these ships; they are temperature controlled; health checked regularly, and fed and spaced out according to tight regulations.
The only thing missing on these boats is a casino and night show. Also the animal welfare issues at the other side have improved.
We all saw what happened when this government tried to ban live cattle exports in 2011 - it cost the tax payer and cattlemen of the north dearly. How can the government interfere with something that is not broken, to affect so many peoples' lives.
Sheep are such an important part of the WA economy. Their location makes it hard to move livestock to our side of the country unless prices change significantly. Remember after the drought of 2018-19 - it was WA that helped us on the eastern seaboard restock with breeders and breathed life back into our sheep industry.
To the WA graziers, truck companies, exporters, and local rural communities, you have our support so fight to the end and don't cave in.
The world needs protein and unfortunately not all want it chilled. For some they need it fresh and that's where live export comes in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.