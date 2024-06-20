I've been following the Lower House standing committee inquiry into the decision to phase out the live sheep trade this week and some home truths regarding the RSPCA have been revealed.
It's obvious there is no longer a valid animal welfare argument to justify ending the live sheep trade.
The sheep on boats have lower mortality than sheep in Western Australian paddocks and it appears there is confusion around heat responses being misdescribed as heat stress, with some committee members struggling to understand the difference.
There was a concerted effort to demonise a slaughter technique in the Middle East that is approved by the United Nations and is an acceptable means of slaughtering sheep in Australia. Independent academics were compelling in supporting the animal welfare credentials of the trade and industry's response to welfare challenges.
The RSPCA, as the principle opponent to the trade, was left grasping at straws trying to find a vaguely coherent, referenced argument to support what has become an ideological quest rather than an objective, considered approach to advancing welfare.
The truth is there is nothing left to complain about. This creates a huge problem, as to change course on this issue has commercial consequences. The RSPCA in the past has been a great champion of animals and their right to be treated with respect.
Historically, it has shown a practical approach to this and subsequently attracted a lot of farmer members. Farmers abhor the mistreatment of animals in their care, and, in my experience, are harsh on their peers for acts of cruelty. But lately, the RSPCA's credibility in the agricultural sector has been rapidly declining.
Concurrently, the monopoly the RSPCA has had on welfare advocacy is being eroded by a plethora of new entrants into the animal salvation industry. These are generally animal liberation organisations principally focused on crusades like eliminating animal agriculture and stopping the ruthless exploitation of seeing eye dogs.
Typically, their websites have a picture of a puppy or distressed sheep and a tab to donate. This is a lucrative business model that has been successful after the Four Corners program on live cattle export (in 2011) and the reporting on the Awassi Express debacle (in 2017).
My view is the RSPCA has become sucked into this vegan vortex to attract salvation donations. It is curious that animal liberation and animal welfare advocacy is bundled together when they are two very separate beasts. The RSPCA is at a crossroads and this inquiry has shown it has not the courage to be the objective, evidence-based organisation it needs to be.
I call on state governments across the country not to give these organisations credibility by having them administer Animal Cruelty Acts. They haven't earnt it.
