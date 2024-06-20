Britain following Australia and NZ lead in Texel genetic testing

Years of hard work from Texel sheep producers and researchers in Australia and New Zealand is working towards eradicating a harmful disease and finally other countries are following suit.
Microphthalmia is a single-gene recessive trait which Professor Jon Hickford, Lincoln University, Christchurch, New Zealand, has been working with breeders on both sides of the ditch to minimise.
Dr Hickford said the disease affects the development of the eyes and lamb with the mutation are born blind, either without eyes all together, or with underdeveloped eyes.
"Usually out in the paddock lambs are driven entirely by smell so they seem alright at first but when you bring them in for marking or anything you realise they're running things or running into their mothers and you pick them up and realise they have no eyes," he said.
"It is quite a nasty disease - it is not something you welcome in your flock at all and the only thing kind to do is to put that lamb down."
The Texel breed was introduced in Australia and New Zealand in the early 90s and genetic testing for the disease began, however initial tests under another company were flawed.
"Sadly in New Zealand, and Australia especially, non-carrier rams were culled, while carrier rams were still bred from," he said.
"I remember the anger, especially in Australia - it came at a huge cost, was really demoralising for the breeders and perpetuated the occurrence of a disease that poses a welfare concern".
Dr Hickford said the Lincoln University Gene Marker Laboratory developed a new precise test, based on German technology, that targets the mutation and had been working with breeders since 2010.
He said the issue hampering the hard work of the majority of breeders, was that some producers have unregistered flocks and were using new imported genetics that were carrying the gene.
This included from the United Kingdom, who had not been testing for the disease.
"They're sort of sneaking them over and that's part of the problem for us," he said.
"We feel the NZ Department of Primary Industries and quarantine should have a requirement that imported genetics is tested for known genetic disorders but we don't.
"And the farmer's are seething about it too because we're just importing the problem again."
On home soil, Australian Texel Breeders Stud Association president Tim Jorgensen, Antwerp, Vic, said breeders had done their part against the disease.
"We had a few cases of it years ago in a few studs here in Australia but it's all gone now with registered breeders still testing," he said.
"It might still be out there in people who are unregistered and aren't doing any testing but that's the same in any breed that has a certain gene problem.
"If it's there and there's people who buy rams off unregistered studs that don't do the testing and the right things they're open to still get those poor genes. That is why it pays to buy from registered studs who do all the right things."
Mr Jorgensen said Australia currently did not face the same issues as NZ with imports of genetics and live animals from the UK and NZ halted for the past four or five years.
However Dr Hickford said Britain was finally catching up with new society mandates being made.
The British Texel Sheep Society said in its spring bulletin that it was introducing new rules to help breeders manage the threat of Microphthalmia, as well as other diseases.
The society said:
The society also recommended members to consider genotyping any males and females likely to have a big influence on breeding plans, such as ET flush ewes and AI sires, as well as lamb crop and sale stock.
Dr Hickford said these new rules should play a role in improving the breed overall, however it did depend on whether all breeders were part of the society, and it would be a slow train.
"If they're not they may still have the disease," he said.
"The Brits are doing the right thing - they're just about 15 years out of date, or 12 anyway."
With Texels spreading gaining popularity across the world, including South Africa, China, and other European nations, he said there was also concerns from other countries, who may not have well established breed societies.
"We don't know, we think at this stage it's still possibly a little bit of a sight unseen as to who else is dealing with Microphthalmia, it just hasn't surfaced yet as a problem," he said.
