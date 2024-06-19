Elson Boy goes from bush to city and keeps winning

Stock by So You Think's young sire D'Argento - which stands at the James and Joselyn Daly-operated Bowness Stud, near Young - continue to command attention. While Baramul Stud sold a grey So You Think filly and half-sister to D'Argento for $180,000, Bowness sold a second crop D'Argento colt, from Dubawi mare Corsa Rosa, for $75,000.

