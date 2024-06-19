The Land

Elson Boy goes from bush to city and keeps winning

By Virginia Harvey
June 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW's most winningest horse, Elson Boy, stretched his tally to eight wins this season - including his last six in succession - when the gelding won the $160,000 Rosehill Bowling Club Handicap at Rosehill last Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.