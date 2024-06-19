The Land
Home/Cropping

Plenty of potential, but weather holds the key

By Darcy Ingram, Cargill
June 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Always sure to throw in a few surprises, weather forecasts will be closely monitored over the coming months to try and anticipate what kind of year we can expect. File picture.
Always sure to throw in a few surprises, weather forecasts will be closely monitored over the coming months to try and anticipate what kind of year we can expect. File picture.

With planting all but finalised and plenty of Australia's winter crops already out of the ground it's now up to mother nature to play her part and provide some favourable weather conditions to keep things heading in the right direction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.