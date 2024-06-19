Plenty of potential, but weather holds the key

With planting all but finalised and plenty of Australia's winter crops already out of the ground it's now up to mother nature to play her part and provide some favourable weather conditions to keep things heading in the right direction.
Always sure to throw in a few surprises, weather forecasts will be closely monitored over the coming months to try and anticipate what kind of year we can expect.
Conditions are extremely varied across the country with some areas near ideal while others remain desperate for rain.
While there are exceptions, broadly speaking southern Queensland and NSW have enjoyed consistent rainfall through autumn to provide fantastic crop emergence, thus setting themselves up nicely for this stage of the game.
Although we've received some much-needed rain in recent weeks across the parched states of Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria, rainfall totals have been well below the required amount in the latter two areas.
Likewise, due to minimal subsoil moisture, WA is going to need consistent follow-up events to reach it's potential.
ABARES recently released its June forecast for Australia's winter crop outlook with production expected to increase by nine per cent to 51.3 million tonnes in 2024-25.
Despite an estimated 5pc drop in canola production the shortfall is expected to be more than made up for by a 12pc increase in wheat to 29.1 million tonnes and a 7pc increase to barley at 11.5 million tonnes.
High commodity prices and favourable conditions are expected to result in an increase to winter pulse plantings with chickpeas flagged to make the biggest leap, up 24pc on the 10-year average.
Australia's best placed regions may be able to pick up some of the slack this year, but we'll certainly need good in-crop weather to achieve the lofty target.
The improving crop prospects have coincided with a decline in local prices, market supply concerns for next year have settled for now and only nearby demand is showing strong pricing premiums with engagement from farmers remaining sporadic.
Our markets continue to be guided by overseas influences and it will be a close watch on international reports from here on, with harvest in the northern hemisphere in its early stages.
The exact size of the Russian crop remains a mystery, however expectations for a sizeable reduction following poor growing conditions have been somewhat priced in.
Harvest in the US has been progressing well with early crops exceeding expectations leading to some upward forecast revisions, adding additional pressure to markets.
On a slightly different note, Cargill is now making plans to originate grains and oilseeds from growers under the Cargill brand, replacing references to AWB.
It has been a privilege to contribute these articles under the AWB banner.
Cargill will continue to provide the same level of service that growers have enjoyed from us for decades, and we look forward to many more successful harvests.
