Potential for volatility to reignite in fertiliser markets

By Paul Joules, Rabobank
June 20 2024 - 2:00pm
There's potential for volatility to reignite in some fertiliser markets. File picture.
The sharp rise in container shipping rates and natural gas prices, alongside uncertainty regarding Chinese export restrictions, has the potential to reignite volatility for some fertiliser markets.

