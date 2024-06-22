A call to action: Enhancing road safety in rural, regional and remote NSW

The recent surge in road fatalities across rural and regional NSW is a matter of grave concern.
During our state conference, Bernard Carlon, chief of the Centre for Road Safety, presented alarming data that demands immediate attention and action.
Between April 2023 and March 2024, regional and outer metropolitan areas witnessed 263 road fatalities, up from 189 - a shocking rise. These figures are not just numbers; they represent our families, friends, and neighbours.
From 2018 to 2022, 8564 people were killed or seriously injured in country areas.
The fatality rate in country NSW is approximately four times higher than in metropolitan areas, with rural regions accounting for 67 per cent of road fatalities despite having a lower population density.
This discrepancy underscores the urgent need for targeted actions to enhance road safety in vulnerable areas.
Tragically, individuals aged 70 and over constitute around 20pc of NSW road trauma fatalities, debunking the myth it is the young who are most at risk.
The state of regional roads makes driving more hazardous and has the potential to be a contributing factor to these statistics. Many rural arterial roads throughout NSW are in poor condition and vulnerable to the development of potholes and other hazards.
Local regional councils struggle to maintain these roads within their existing budgets. As a result, these roads have had years of poor maintenance with only minor patchy repairs, leaving them in such a deteriorated state that they now pose a serious safety risk to users.
Over the years, the Country Women's Association of NSW has advocated for comprehensive measures to improve road safety and address the deteriorating road infrastructure that contributes to high fatality rates in rural, regional, and remote NSW.
Our advocacy efforts have included calls for increased funding for country roads, compulsory seat belts in vehicles, compulsory child restraints, seat belts on school buses, improved safety of rail level crossings and mandatory helmets for cyclists. These measures have significantly reduced serious injury or fatality rates.
Improving road safety is not solely the responsibility of the government. We can all make safer choices on our roads. Here are actionable steps we can take:
Adhere to speed limits: Speeding significantly increases the risk of accidents. Encourage the drivers in your life to stick to the speed limit.
Avoid impaired driving: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and discourage others from doing so.
Prevent fatigue: Driving tired is as dangerous as driving drunk. Ensure you are well-rested before getting behind the wheel.
Wear seatbelts: Always buckle up, regardless of the distance or speed of travel.
Advocate for safety: Support lower speed limits and safety upgrades on dangerous roads and promote the use of safer vehicles and equipment rated by ANCAP.
Enforce road rules: Compliance with road rules is crucial for everyone's safety. Support rigorous enforcement measures.
The CWA of NSW is committed to road safety advocacy. We encourage our members and the wider community to integrate road safety practices into their daily lives and workplaces. By prioritising road safety within our lives, we can drive meaningful change. Improving road safety on rural and regional roads in NSW is a collective effort.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.