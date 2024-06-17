Matthew Passmore named inaugural shorthorn Hall of Fame recipient

Matthew Passmore, Forbes, a dedicated and long-standing supporter of the Shorthorn breed, has been honoured as the inaugural inductee into the Dubbo National Shorthorn Show and Sale Hall of Fame.
Continuing a legacy which began in 1964 by his father, the Passmore family have bought at least one bull each year in Dubbo for six decades.
"I was very flattered [to be inducted] because I think there are a lot of other people who do great things for the breed," Mr Passmore said.
"I was humbled but largely thrilled to be recognised for a lifetime commitment to animals which I'm very attached to, and my whole family has been for a long time."
What began as 10 Caroola stud females by his father on a small property near Eugowra in the mid 1960's has since grown into an innovative family owned operation.
Mr Passmore manages no less than 8094 hectares across 12 properties from Eugowra and Grenfell to Condobolin.
"Both of my children are very interested and my wife has been a huge support, so it really has been a family effort," he said.
"As is the case for most cattle breeding families, the decision process is always that of a team."
As part of their operation, the Passmore family run 2500 head of cows with a couple thousand followers.
"We breed purebred Shorthorns, but for the past three or four years we've crossed with Wagyu for first calf heifers," he said.
"There is a distinct advantage because dystocia is very much reduced."
During his acceptance speech, Mr Passmore thanked the stud breeders for their continuous efforts.
"At every table there is someone from whom we've bought bulls that we are very proud of," he said.
"We have very good quality cattle and it is to you that I have very sincere thanks for providing us with high quality bulls.
"They are remarkable cattle, you are remarkable people and I think we have a brilliant future all ahead of us."
National Shorthorn Show and Sale committee president Trent Johnstone, Trojon Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, acknowledged Mr Passmore's commitment to the breed.
"When you go back through the records and see what they've done, their efforts are amazing," he said.
"They're very rewarding to be the first person to get into the Hall of Fame, and I'm very pleased that they're in there."
The Passmore family purchased 14 bulls during this year's sale to average $7643.
