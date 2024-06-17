The Land
Matthew Passmore named inaugural shorthorn Hall of Fame recipient

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 17 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 4:11pm
Gabriel, Amelia, Jacinta and Matthew Passmore, Forbes, and National Shorthorn Show and Sale committee president Trent Johnstone, Lyndhurst. Picture by Elka Devney
Matthew Passmore, Forbes, a dedicated and long-standing supporter of the Shorthorn breed, has been honoured as the inaugural inductee into the Dubbo National Shorthorn Show and Sale Hall of Fame.

