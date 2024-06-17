Complete with brewery, unique Dungowan Station heads to auction

Showpiece 1612 hectare (4030 acre) Dungowan Station is well recognised as being one of the Tamworth region's most unique properties.
Offered by Campbell and Naree McIntosh, the trophy asset is noted for its cattle, hay and fodder production as well as generating commercial income from a brewery and function centre.
The 61 square, circa 1903 four bedroom, two bathroom homestead is at the heart of the property and features 3.4m ceilings, 1.8m wide hallways and wrap around verandahs delivering stunning views in all directions.
There is also plenty of wow factor delivered by the plain tree lined driveway that leads to a stunning garden with well placed shade areas and water features, including views of eponymous Dungowan Creek.
Dungowan Station, which was established in 1834, is one of the most securely watered properties in the valley.
In addition to a 2km double frontage to the creek, there are numerous dams and solar powered bores that supply an extensive trough system.
The property is offered with two water licenses: One for 82 megalitres of unregulated river water and the other for 480ML from the aquifer.
The station has three centre pivot irrigators watering 37ha (91 acres) of cultivation, with planning and infrastructure in place for a fourth unit.
Dungowan's fertile alluvial river flats are ideal for producing quality lucerne, summer and winter cereal crops for fattening livestock, and hay.
Permanent tropical pastures include about 144ha (355 acres) sown with oats, prairie and fescue.
The balance of the well fenced property is open valley country set in undulating grazing hills rising to mountain ranges.
The property has an estimated carrying capacity of 320-350 cows, and would also be ideal for backgrounding cattle.
There are steel cattle yards positioned at both ends of the station.
Other infrastructure includes large capacity hay and grain storage, machinery sheds and workshops.
The property is also home to the Dungowan Brewery and Function Centre, a 150 seat venue that takes advantage of a redeveloped shearing shed.
The venue is leased on a long term basis to CH Group - one of regional Australia's premier hospitality operators.
The licenced venue includes a micro-brewery, commercial kitchen, cool rooms, amenities and dining delivering superb views from the covered decks. There is also a restored three bedroom cottage.
Dungowan Station will be auctioned in Tamworth on July 25.
Contact Simon Burke, 0427 634 341, Davidson Cameron & Co, or Gavin Knee, 0427 669 151, Burke & Smyth Commercial.
