Too many unanswered nuclear power questions | Letters to the editor

Media coverage of the federal opposition's nuclear power proposal is superficial. There is a very wide range of as yet unanswered issues.
Many years ago, when the Commonwealth proposed establishment of a nuclear power station, it settled on Jervis Bay because the "territories" power in the Commonwealth constitution gave the Commonwealth plenary power. The proposal was well-advanced, and a large concrete platform was built, before the proposal was eventually abandoned because it proved uneconomic.
The opposition now contemplates locating nuclear power stations at disused coal-fired power stations. The states would of course have the constitutional power to establish nuclear power stations. But have any of the states indicated any enthusiasm to do so?
Who would be responsible for planning, oversight and safety? How would liability and insurance be handled? Would the opposition envisage Australia becoming a party to the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage? What about safeguards and acceptance of oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency?
It is not clear the opposition has addressed any of these issues.
ERNST WILLHEIM, Campbell, ACT.
The half-page advertisement on p4 of last week's The Land is puzzling. It makes numerous claims regarding atmospheric gases, among them that the level of CO2 is decreasing.
Well, when I was at high school in the 1960s, we were taught the level of CO2 in the atmosphere was 0.027 per cent, or 27 parts per million. Now it's 0.04pc, or 40 parts per million. That's in increase of 13ppm, or close to 50pc, in 60 years.
The advertisement claims the present level is just above that where plants begin to die of CO2 starvation. Pity about all those plants back in the 1960s, gasping for their final breath. This incorrect information (paid for by The Climate Study Group, which appears to specialise in discrediting widely-accepted science) undermines the rest of its claims.
MARGARET HURTLE, Manilla.
