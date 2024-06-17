Man dies in hospital after crash in the state's north

A man has died in hospital following a crash in the state's north.
Emergency services were called to Numinbah Road, Kynnumboon, near Murwillumbah, on Sunday, June 16, at roughly 12.15pm, following reports a motorcycle and an SUV had collided, police said in a statement.
"Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and were told a Ducati motorcycle had collided with the rear of a Mitsubishi Outlander," the statement read.
"The male motorcycle rider, aged 65, was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital with critical injuries.
"The male driver of the SUV, aged 72, and a female passenger, aged 74, weren't injured in the incident.
"The 72-year-old man was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing."
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.
Police were informed, on Monday, June 17, the motorcycle rider had died in hospital.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
