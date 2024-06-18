Agricultural show success continues for Tenterfield High School

Tenterfield High School may only be a small school, but it certainly punches above its weight when it comes to achievement and participation in agricultural shows and activities.
At the recent Northern Schools Prime Lamb competition in Inverell, the school took out champion medium weight, champion and reserve heavy weight, grand champion hoof and supreme champion hoof and hook.
It follows the school's success in 2023, when the show team won grand champion steer in the hoof competition and grand champion carcase in the hook competition at the Northern Schools Steer Competition.
They also won grand champion carcase in the Northern School Prime Pig competition.
The local Tenterfield Show is always a highlight of the year, with the school proudly exhibiting their Angus cattle stud and flock of sheep.
"We have so many students who want to participate, we have a difficult time juggling the animals between them," agriculture teacher, Phil Jones said.
"It is a phenomenal experience, particularly for our younger kids, who learn so much from our older and more experienced students."
Tenterfield High School also participates in the NSW Schools Merino Wether Challenge, and the school also travels to the Ekka each year with a team of about 20 students.
All students take part in the junior judging as well as lead and prepare cattle for parade. The experience would not be possible without the generous support of local breeders as well as parents who help with transport and supervision.
Principal Stephanie Scott attended her first Ekka last year and said it was a special event.
"It is the teamwork, sense of responsibility and purpose the students have, as well as just the overall experience of competing in such a huge event, that makes this so invaluable," Ms Scott said.
The school also offers a yearly shearing school, where students can learn from experienced shearers. Students also get the opportunity to attend a variety of agricultural expos as well as explore a range of university and agricultural career options.
Agriculture also plays an important role in linking the school with the community. Every year, the school farm hosts a visit for residents from the local aged care homes. The students serve the residents morning tea and help them to see the animals and the facilities.
"To see our students be so kind, gentle and helpful with the older residents is incredibly touching," Mr Jones said.
"Many of the residents lived on farms so they love the opportunity to connect with the animals and agriculture again."
The agricultural success of Tenterfield High School is a result of the passion and commitment of the staff, teachers Phil Jones and Olivia Parker, and farm assistant, Hughie McCowen.
"We couldn't offer what we do without these three," Ms Scott said.
"The tireless effort that goes into every show and the commitment to ensure every student gets an opportunity to work with an animal is incredible.
"You can tell the love of what they do is infectious as every year more and more students want to study agriculture and be involved in the extra-curricular shows and activities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.