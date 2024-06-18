Weaner steers up another 10c/kg at Kempsey sale

Kempsey Stock and Land's last weaner sale for the season came as the first frost hit the region with Angus steers up to 10 cents a kilogram dearer than the previous week.
The sale on Monday started strong with the second pen of the day, Bowraville's Richard Townley's Angus steers going under the hammer to a top of 250c/kg, or $1175 a head (weight 470kg) to Cummins Family, Wauchope.
Ian McGoldrick from Kempsey Stock and Land said good quality cattle sold well with improvements for Angus steers and heifers weighing more than 200kg fetching up to 10c/kg more than the previous week.
Mr McGoldrick said there were 1320 head that were sold on Monday taking the total across the three feature weaner sales to more than 7000 cattle.
Young steers weighing 200kg to 280kg, 433 head, ranged from 50c/kg ($110) to 388.20c/kg ($928.53) with an average of 297c/kg or $688.86.
Steers 280kg to 330kg averaged 319.11c/kg, or $983.22, and sold up to a top of 354.20c/kg ($1137.61).
Bootoowaa Pastoral Company, Wingham, sold 33 steers with Knowla Angus bloodlines in which 16 sold for 354.20c/kg, or $117.70 (weighing 315.65/kg) to Bottlejac Trading, Tamworth, while the remaining 17 fetched 354.30c/kg, or $1137.61 weight 321.18kg that went the same way.
Elizabeth Hughes, Christmas Creek, sold 32 Angus weaners in which 12 weighing 238.75kg sold for $855.20 to the Tindall family in the Northern Tablelands.
"In the past few weeks we have been hit hard with the consistent rain," Mrs Hughes said.
"We usually keep a few weaners to grow out but the paddocks are too wet so we decided to get the calves off."
Shane Booth, Lower Creek, sold 21 Angus steers for an average of $430.66, weight 228.33kg that went to Inverell for backgrounding.
Heifers 200kg to 280kg, (243 head), averaged 251.41c/kg, $582.79, and peaked at 304.20c/kg or $805.30.
The top priced heifers were Stephen Anderson, Austral Eden Shorthorn-cross weaners that sold for $1080, weight 400kg, to Clarke Ag, Narrabri.
Wauchope's David Hore sold three Angus heifers for $512.40 (weight 200kg) that went to Trangie for backgrounding.
Other highlights were Chris Connors, Turners Flat, Charolais-cross heifers selling for 304c/kg, or $733.88 (weight 241.25kg) to Haniresh, Coopernook.
