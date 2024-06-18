The Land
Weaner steers up another 10c/kg at Kempsey sale

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
June 19 2024 - 6:00am
Elizabeth Hughes, Christmas Creek, sold 32 Angus weaners in which 12 weighing 238.75kg sold for $855.20 a head at Kempsey on Monday. Picture by Samantha Townsend.
Kempsey Stock and Land's last weaner sale for the season came as the first frost hit the region with Angus steers up to 10 cents a kilogram dearer than the previous week.

