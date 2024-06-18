Landowners 'quietly optimistic' after power lines meeting with EnergyCo

Cooler heads have come together and are beginning to defuse hostilities over a proposed transmission line on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Local farmers say they're looking forward to continuing discussion on the New England Renewable Energy Zone transmission project following a productive meeting with the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo).
"I've got to say I was quietly optimistic with how it went, but only quietly," the head of the community advocacy group Valley Alliance, Tim White, said.
"It was all about the new route we had proposed to EnergyCo ... at the end of it we agreed both groups are going to do further work on the routes and come back in about six weeks."
Mr White says the burgeoning cooperation is a big departure from the last 12 months of complaints falling of deaf ears.
"I don't know whether things will turn out well, but I do think they're heading in a better direction than they were because previously we'd been asking so many questions of EnergyCo and the minister and not getting any useful responses," he said.
Last month the Valley Alliance convened a meeting of nearly 200 members and signed what they refer to as 'The Woolomin Declaration,' a document of six motions put to the state government.
The motions include blocking EnergyCo's current proposed route "at any cost" and working with the authority to find an alternative route.
The alliance has proposed an alternative path for the transmission lines which follows the Aberbaldie Travelling Stock Route, two state forests, and overall more than 80 per cent public land.
Now the Valley Alliance's main concern is whether the project's upcoming scoping report - expected to be submitted within the coming weeks - will lock EnergyCo into the less-preferred route.
An EnergyCo spokesperson told ACM a scoping report would be lodged "soon", but plans for the transmission route were not set in stone.
"The lodgement of the scoping report does not mean the corridor is finalised. The corridor will continue to be investigated and refined in response to ongoing community consultation, field work and technical assessments," the spokesperson said.
"Changes and refinements will likely occur up until lodgement of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in late 2025."
The spokesperson said EnergyCo would continue working with landowners and the Valley Alliance to minimise impacts on residents while balancing technical and environmental constraints.
