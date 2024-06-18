The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Landowners 'quietly optimistic' after power lines meeting with EnergyCo

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 19 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valley Alliance president Tim White is pushing against a proposal that would put 55-metre high transmission lines through prime agricultural land. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Valley Alliance president Tim White is pushing against a proposal that would put 55-metre high transmission lines through prime agricultural land. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Cooler heads have come together and are beginning to defuse hostilities over a proposed transmission line on the outskirts of Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.