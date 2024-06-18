The Land
Not a lot new for bush in State Budget, but health, housing

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated June 18 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 1:58pm
Daniel Mookhey has presented the Minns Government's second budget. Picture by Dan Himbrechts.
Daniel Mookhey has presented the Minns Government's second budget. Picture by Dan Himbrechts.

Touted as a budget of "must haves, not nice to haves", the NSW Government announced its 2024-25 spending plan today with some important wins for regional and rural NSW - but also some tightening of the belt for the rural sector.

