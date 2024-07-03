Next generation set to step up at Kyneton stud

Alvio Trovatello (right) and daughter Alicia from Glendan Park Herefords, Kyneton, Victoria, are annual exhibitors at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale held in Wodonga. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Glendan Park

For the better part of 35 years, the Trovatello family have sought to produce the highest quality bulls for their clients situated locally and interstate.



Originally dairy farmers, Felice and Maria Trovatello, along with sons Sam and Alvio, purchased Glendan Park Herefords in 1989 with the family choosing to invest in the Hereford breed.

"My parents were running dairy cattle in the 1960s and began transitioning to beef, using predominantly Hereford cattle," Alvio said of the family enterprise.



"Mum and dad wanted to establish their own stud and their theory was that everyone always went back to Herefords.



"We initially ran horned Herefords before introducing polled Herefords in 2004," he said, adding the family have chosen to continue breeding both to suit market and client requirements.



"We thought it would only be a matter of time before we were completely poll but, because of the demand for the horned genetics, we kept breeding both."

Succession planning in 2012 saw Mr Trovatello take on the Glendan Park Hereford herd before taking up the opportunity to purchase his brother's Adameluca Angus herd and property in June last year.



A cross-section of Angus bulls on offer at Glendan Park's annual bull sale this year, including the first sons of Milwillah Slideshow Q102. Picture supplied

"We continue to have staff members Andrew Green managing the Hereford herd and Barry Godbolt managing our Angus stud herd." Run on separate properties near Kyneton in Central Victoria, Mr Trovatello said the two breeds make for a perfect pairing.

"We saw the purchase of the Adameluca Angus stud as an opportunity to continue what my brother had started.



"We have been having the annual on property sale for 11 years with both breeds so it just made sense to have it stay in the family as a complementary business with the Herefords," he said, adding the Angus stud is in addition to the Herefords with both now being run under the Glendan Park umbrella.



"We're certainly not getting out of Herefords."

Glendan Park has recently invested in new sires, including the top price bull at the 2023 Quamby Plains annual bull sale in Hagley, Tasmania.



Mr Trovatello purchased Quamby Plains Reagent R611 for $82,000 (in partnership with Tarcombe Herefords) - a record Tasmanian sale price for any bull.

"He is breeding well and we're looking forward to selling some of his sons from next year onward.

"We're also excited about the offspring from Glendan Park Soprano S115 who was awarded grand champion bull at the 58th Herefords Australia National Show and Sale last year," he said.



Following on from Sam's investment in the Angus breed, paying up to $130,000 for stud sires, Mr Trovatello purchased Milwillah Tyson T352 for $200,000 in 2023.

"We feel the sires we have been selecting, in both Herefords and Angus have a lot to offer the industry, being super sound with outstanding phenotypes and estimated breeding values.



"We do quite a bit of work with AI and embryo transfers.



"For the past six or seven years we've been using genomics, and we've been performance recording with Breedplan for more than 30 years, so we're just adding to the data to build a better picture for our clients."



"We pack a lot of information into one animal and I think we've come a long way in that regard, giving our clients the full performance picture."



With repeat clients who have been supporting the Glendan Park program for more then 25 years, Mr Trovatello said there is a strong market for Glendan Park genetics.

"Every Glendan Park animal has to jump through many hoops to be part of our breeding program.

"It is important to consider the whole supply chain when breeding cattle, from conception right through to carcase and eating quality," he said.



"This in turn produces bulls that go out and do a job for our clients and produces females with a distinct maternal and fertility advantage."

Glendan Park's Hereford cows with young heifer calves at foot. Picture supplied

With a deep passion for breeding high quality, functional cattle, Mr Trovatello said the joy of being a cattle producer comes from seeing the genetics not only improve, but breed on.

"For me, the passion and drive is always seeing our clients do well with our genetics - I get a big kick out of that."

With the next generation keen to be involved, Mr Trovatello has been helping his daughter Alicia learn the ropes.

"She's very passionate about breeding quality cattle, hopefully the next generation gets to take it on and enjoy it as much as I have."