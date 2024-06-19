'What if?': NSW Farmers left wondering after budget handed down

Farmers well know how NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey must be feeling looking at a set of numbers that's come up short.
In our businesses we hope for the best, prepare for the worst and do our best with what the weather and the markets give us.
Mr Mookhey attempted to do the impossible on Tuesday afternoon, keeping a smile on his face as he handed down a budget left in an awful mess by his federal counterpart.
Indeed, as I read through the papers, I can only wonder "what if?".
What if the federal government hadn't ripped billions of dollars in GST revenue away from the people of NSW, short-changing us by $12b over the next four years.
We can't place all the blame on Jim Chalmers and Anthony Albanese, but they have certainly stayed true to form in making increasingly poor decisions that result in a negative impact on farmers.
The state government is coming to terms with the impact of natural disasters on our transport infrastructure and will invest a further $13 million to help counter feral pig numbers. I also welcome funding to make it easier for essential workers to access affordable housing in regional NSW.
Ultimately it is the practical impact of this budget, and what it means for the economic dynamo that is agriculture, that really matters. The previously announced reset of the Department of Regional NSW and the Department of Primary Industries will need to deliver positive outcomes; the efforts of DPI and Local Land Services in research and development and delivering biosecurity efforts on the ground are critical.
Agriculture is one of the major economic drivers in NSW, and we need the right settings to take full advantage of the opportunities - something we're not getting from Canberra.
When the settings are right, farmers are more productive, create more jobs and they drive more economic growth for the state.
