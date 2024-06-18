The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

What does this Budget mean for farmers?

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated June 18 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers president, Xavier Martin.
NSW Farmers president, Xavier Martin.

Will this State Budget mean there will be more police and nurses for the bush, or will there be better regional roads?

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.