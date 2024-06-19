Quality Macquarie Valley irrigation and dryland cropping opportunity

East Cooltah and Karnang is a highly productive 1148 hectare (2837 acre) irrigated and dryland cropping enterprise located in NSW's highly regarded Macquarie Valley region.
Currently used to grow high value crops including cotton, winter cereals and canola, the country is located near Narromine and 25km from Dubbo.
The first class irrigation development comprises of 250ha under a pivot irrigator and 220ha of lasered flood irrigation, supported by 800 megalitres on-farm water storage.
The integrated system allows water to be pumped from bores, the river and on farm storages.
Water entitlements include 350 megalitres of Macquarie and Cudgegong Regulated River Water and 998ML of Upper Macquarie Alluvial Groundwater.
Independent bore sites and river pump sites are in place for both properties, which are linked by a storage reservoir.
The productive red, brown and black soils are suitable for a wide range of row crops as well as dryland winter cereals and canola.
There is currently 680ha sown to dryland wheat, with 105ha prepared for the 2024-25 cotton season.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, pumping infrastructure, workshops and an office.
The renovated, air-conditioned five bedroom, two bathroom home features an open plan kitchen and living area, and a double garage.
East Cooltah and Karnang are well situated to cotton gins at Gin Gin and Trangie, and commodity receival centres at Narromine and Dubbo.
East Cooltah (461.5ha/1140 acres) and Karnang (686.5ha/1696 acres) are being sold as a whole or as individual properties through a two stage expressions of interest process, with stage one closing on July 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.