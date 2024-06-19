NSW confirms a case of H7N8 avian influenza

NSW has confirmed a case of avian influenza virus at a poultry egg farm on the outskirts of Sydney.
Tests have confirmed the NSW case is the high pathogenicity avian influenza H7N8 strain in the Hawkebury district.
It is not the same strain that has been detected in the Victorian outbreak.
It comes just a week after avian influenza virus had been confirmed at a seventh Victorian farm, six poultry farms and one commercial duck operation.
A NSW government spokesperson confirmed the detection saying the government's Biosecurity Incident Management Team was now up-and-running.
"We are preparing legal instruments to secure the disposal of deceased birds and formally declare the emergency orders," the spokesperson said.
"NSW consumers should not be concerned about eggs and poultry products from the supermarkets. This detection does not pose a risk to consumer health and the products are safe to consume."
In a statement issues by Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty's office it said high pathogenic diseases spread quickly and had a high mortality rate among poultry birds, which was why there had been an immediate lock down of the farm.
The detection has triggered the NSW Government's Emergency Animal Disease response, including an individual biosecurity direction to the farm and business, closing it off.
Under the individual direction the affected egg farm has implemented quarantine to prevent the movement of equipment, and animals, to stop further spread.
A formal control order will be declared this afternoon that will extend biosecurity control to a radius of one to two kilometres around the farm site.
NSW has recorded three previous avian influenza strains, which were eradicated.
The last case in NSW was in October 2013 where H7 avian influenza was confirmed in a flock of 400,000 layer hens near Young, a Department of Primary Industries release stated.
The previous year the DPI and Livestock Health and Pest Authority successfully eradicated an outbreak of H7 Avian Influenza at an egg farm near Maitland.
In Victoria's sixth case, tests confirmed the high pathogenicity H7N3 strain at a commercial duck farm located within the current restricted area in the Golden Plains Shire, where movement restrictions were already in place.
All ducks at the property were humanely disposed of under veterinary supervision, consistent with national policies and the site will be cleaned and cleared of the infection.
The duck farm produces commercial eggs and meat.
In a statement on the Victorian government's website it says consumers should not be concerned about eggs and duck meat products.
Victoria's chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said this detection was not unexpected given the proximity of this property to an existing infected premises (IPs).
"Agriculture Victoria is working with affected producers and the wider industry to maintain business continuity while minimising risk of disease spread," Dr Cooke said.
'It's a difficult time for our farmers and we're making sure mental health support is available and eligible producers can access compensation."
Food Standards Australia New Zealand, meanwhile, took the unusual step of not issuing a warning on food safety, but the opposite.
"Avian influenza is not a food safety concern and it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked chicken meat, eggs and egg products," a FSANZ statement read.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.