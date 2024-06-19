Round Mount delivers lifestyle, productivity and location | Video

Round Mount delivers lifestyle, productivity and location on 411 hectares (1016 acres) of scenic rural grazing and farming land 30 minutes drive from Mudgee.
Located at Ilford and 10 minutes south of Lake Windamere, the productive farm features stunning views in every direction with mountains to the east and plains country to the west.
Round Mount is a proven performer, running both stud cattle and Merino sheep, on both pastures and oats.
The property features a comfortable three bedroom home with underfloor heating and magnificent views.
There is also a second, original four bedroom residence.
Infrastructure includes machinery and hay sheds, a three stand shearing shed, steel cattle yards, and timber sheep yards.
On-property water is supplied from dams and a bore.
Round Mount will be auctioned by Elders in Sydney July 11.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Elders NSW Rural Real Estate.
