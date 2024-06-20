Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold

Equity markets saw mixed results last week with continued uncertainty around the upcoming European elections.
The extent to which the right-wing National Rally (RN Party) will have effective control over the French parliament will be on the top of investors' minds going into the upcoming election.
Eyes will also be on the newly formed 'Popular Front' alliance of left-wing parties and whether they will be able to maintain cohesion and pose any form of threat to National Rally.
The German political backdrop was just as fractious as France, following the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) now second in the EU parliamentary elections.
European Indices were all lower last week with Germany's DAX falling by 2.99 per cent and the Eurostoxx 600 falling by 2.39pc.
British markets didn't fare much better with the FTSE 100 down by 1.19pc over the week.
Across the pond, US markets continued their record-breaking rally with the Nasdaq finishing Friday up 3.24pc on the week and the S&P500 up 1.58pc.
On Tuesday this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates on hold in what was universally expected.
While RBA governor Michele Bullock maintained the same narrative provided in previous RBA meetings, she did add that "while recent data has been mixed, they have reinforced the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation."
Ms Bullock also noted that while she was prepared to hike rates again if inflation reaccelerates or remains sticky, the RBA is concerned on the risks of very low growth, slower consumption and high unemployment.
Similar to equity markets, global hard commodity prices were mixed last week with both West Texas Intermediate and Brent Oil outperforming, each up 3.87pc and 3.77pc, respectively.
Forecasts by OPEC and Goldman Sachs for strong demand through 2024 can be attributed to the major rise in the oil price.
Thermal Coal also rose last week up 1.29pc and gold rallied by 1.14pc.
Lead was the major underperformer down 2.73pc over the week as well as aluminium which was down 2.35pc.
