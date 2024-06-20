RAA budget funds not so cut and dried

On paper, the NSW Government 2024-25 budget looks to have significantly cut the funding for two very important agencies for regional and rural NSW.
Rural Assistance Authority funding is down from $861.4m to $72m, a drop of 91.6 per cent, largely due to grants and subsidies dropping from $818.4m in 2023-24 to $31.3m in 2024-25.
Funding for the Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation was reduced from $130.8m in 2023-24 to $50.5m, down 61.4pc.
While these look like drastic reductions, NSW Minister for Regional NSW and Agriculture Tara Moriarty says that is not the case.
"The NSW Reconstruction Authority (NSWRA) and the Commonwealths National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) are the two agencies that determine the level of financial assistance that will be made available in the event of a natural disaster," she said.
"Once a declaration is declared, RAA is automatically funded and allocated budget directly from the NSW Reconstruction Authority.
"The RAA therefore has a budget that can move quickly up or down as it is responsible for distributing funds made available after natural disasters have been declared.
"When natural disasters haven't been declared it will require less funds."
Ms Moriarty said the RGDC was primarily set up to invest in the special activation precincts and its expenditure on inventory, formerly referred to as capital, has jumped in the 2024-25 budget.
"The RGDC budget for spending on inventory has risen from $225.4m to $375.9m, an increase of 66.7pc," she said.
Nationals leader Dugald Saunders said the drop in funding was significant.
"The RGDC budget for the current year was $84m and it's actually spent to $130m," Mr Saunders said.
"So it goes from $130m actual outlay in 2023-24 to a 2024-25 budgeted amount of $50m. The focus and the awareness of regional areas and regional development is absolutely slashed and burned."
