Solid foundations were obsession for Bannaby

Ardrossan Nectar Q67 is an outstanding Angus bull purchased by Bannaby Angus in 2021. His sons will feature in their 2024 bull sale and also in next year's sale. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Bannaby Angus

Solid foundations are everything; no matter what industry you're involved in.



Born out of a need to source sturdy bulls, with the structure to stand up to hard terrain, Keith Kerridge established Bannaby Angus stud in 2003.



His beef enterprise has grown from an initial purchase of 170 hectares at Bannaby in NSW in 1989 to a holding that now consists of 5463 hectares.



"When we first commenced our commercial operation, I'd go to all of these bull sales and I just wasn't happy with the type of animals that were on offer, so we decided to do it ourselves," Mr Kerridge said.

He said while it wasn't an easy process and it took along time to develop, he think's there was never a better time to get involved in an Angus seedstock operation.



"The industry and the Angus breed have come a long way in the past 35 years, especially with the progress of objective measurements. While this was happening back then, it wasn't anywhere near as sophisticated as it is now in Australia."

Obsession with structure

Bannaby Angus are well known for their structurally astute cattle, well suited to hard country and it's no coincidence that structure became an obsession for the stud.

"In the early 2000s, when an influx of US genetics entered the bull market, I felt that there was a lack of structural assessment going on," Mr Kerridge said. "We were getting some really negative structural problems in our commercial herd, particularly in our country at Taralga (NSW) on the basalt."

Initially, the stud herd ran on Bannaby Station, which had much lighter and softer soils, but when they moved the breeders to Taralga their foundations began to crack.



"It was this experience that spawned a complete obsession with structure and good feet in Bannaby Angus cattle," Mr Kerridge said.

He said Angus Australia were well ahead of the US to implement structural estimated breeding values into the breed.

"We had no choice but to be very focused on structure. Almost above all else we had to get that right. It's now paying off, but it took years of sourcing the right sires and being obsessive about making sure we didn't introduce new blood with poor feet."

Building the stud herd

The Bannaby Angus stud herd was established in a small way at first, through various dispersal sales. Initially the goal was to self-replace seedstock into the commercial enterprise.

In 2010, they purchased cows from Vermont's dispersal sale, including an Australian record-priced cow in Vermont Dream B227.

In 2015 they purchased cows from Banquet Angus, including the top-priced cow and the top-priced heifer of the sale. In 2018 they purchased standout cows from the Witherswood dispersal sale, which are still in the herd as donor cows. In 2020 they added a top-priced cow in Ben Nevis Jean H215, in conjunction with Banquent Angus.

Now fast approaching their 15th annual on-property bull sale, the growth of Bannaby Angus is a credit to their breeding program. From sale days gone by with offerings of under 50 bulls, their draft is now 100 bulls for this year. It's the genetic gains achieved through the purchase and use of some very productive cows that stand out as key moments of progress for Bannaby Angus.

"When we bought Vermont Dream for a record price and then the Witherswood cows. These purchases felt like a big step forward, as they went on to become very productive donors and we have a lot of their female progeny in our herd today," Mr Kerridge said.

"It's a credit to those cows to have their daughters coming through. While they are still producing, it's investing in quality that has got us to where we are today," he said.

The Bannaby Angus commercial herd consists of 2000 cows, and their weaners are turned off at an average weaning weight of 330 kilograms.



The performance of their weaners is really important as their motto is weight dominates.



Mr Kerridge said it's invaluable to their stud operation to use their own bulls on a commercial level, so they are about to test the longevity of their bulls and ensure they stand up to the task for their clients.

"We are most happy with the Australian genetics coming through in the herd and we'll be shifting heavily towards Australian Angus sires into the future."