Passion for sheep and wool industry runs strong for Peter Westblade scholars

A sheep scanner and a wool technical officer have been awarded the 2024 Peter Westblade Scholarship.
Out of six finalists, Doug Caldwell, Tarcutta, and Abby Byrnes, Temora, were named the recipients and will use the opportunity to expand their knowledge and networks in the sheep and wool industry.
Established to honour the late Peter Westblade, who was passionate about supporting young people with an interest in agriculture, the scholarship exists to promote the practical skills associated with the sheep and wool industry.
Mr Caldwell runs a pregnancy scanning business and is planning on using the scholarship to help expand his expertise.
"I want to upskill myself to like to broaden my business as in specialising in some other areas of sheep husbandry and I also want to take a trip overseas, hoping to go to New Zealand to broaden my horizons and have a look at the sheep industry over there," he said.
"I want to learn to muscle and fat scanning and I'm looking into doing some specialised ram husbandry."
Originally from the Far South Coast, Mr Caldwell said his family had Merinos before the farm was sold when he was still young.
"I still wanted to do it so I went out to Hay when I first finished school and did some jackerooing out there," he said.
Mr Caldwell said he always had a passion for the sheep and wool industry.
"Right through the jackerooing time the passion has grown for it and now I guess you could say I never thought I'd be passionate about scanning sheep but since since doing it I've discovered I am.
"I want the industry to be as efficient as possible and reproduction is my my area that I can do that in."
Mr Caldwell said down the track he would also like to give back to the people who had helped him along the way, particularly the Peter Westblade scholarship among other programs.
Meanwhile Ms Byrnes, a wool technical officer and consultant for Moses and Son, said she planned on using the scholarship to extend her knowledge within the sheep and wool industry.
"I would like to follow the wool supply chain through to the final garment," she said.
"That would be a trip to Italy over to the mills."
Ms Byrnes said she also planned to expand her knowledge and skills in genetic data collection and analysis, potentially with work experience with different consultants.
Her passion for the sheep and wool industry was fostered on the sheep and cropping family farm near Lake Cargelligo, where shearing or lamb marking was an easily sold ticket for a day off school.
"My interest in the sheep and wool industry was developed from my upbringing, however my ongoing studies and the support and guidance from such a passionate network is what has truly driven my love for the industry," she said.
"The passion and support really of those that are involved in the network is extremely motivating and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity that has been given - there's always someone willing to teach you."
At the Peter Westblade ball and scholarship announcement, held at Wagga Wagga last month, 2023 scholar Gabbie Horton said she had "the most incredible year".
"I have more than tripled my ag network and had the opportunity to travel around Australia and internationally, immersing myself into the sheep and wool industry boots and all," she said.
The other 2023 scholar Georgia McMaster said the scholarship not only enabled her to travel internationally but also develop relationships with some of the most skilled veterinarians in her field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.