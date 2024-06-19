Just fix our regional roads now

Max Deutscher and his three younger brothers travel across a makeshift crossing twice a day after flood waters closed the road nearly two years ago - and they are not alone.
Hundreds of kilometres of roads and bridges across regional NSW have been left in a "state of disgrace" damaged by various flood events in recent years.
Roads have been left partially opened, they have been "patched up" or are riddled with potholes as locals wait for them to be fixed.
As the government delivers $3.3 billion in the State Budget to rebuild road and transport infrastructure damaged during natural disasters, those that live on these "sorry state" of roads want repair action to start straight away.
For the Deutschers and those that live along the Saxa Road - a critical freight route in the Dubbo Local Government Area between the Mitchell and Golden highways - they have been putting up road closures since October 2022.
Even though Saxa Rd is officially closed it hasn't stopped traffic, including caravans and trucks from navigating the road. This includes the Comobella Crossing, also damaged in the floods.
As they wait for the crossing to be repaired, locals managed to fix an old crossing adjacent to the main bridge just so they could run their farming operations and school bus run.
"Locals have been affected by this road closure, but in the monetary sense, it's financially burdening to a lot of major transport companies in NSW who have been taking alternative routes for the past two years," said Max's mother Karen Deutscher, Glenwood.
"They were using Saxa Rd on a daily basis and now are having to go through Dubbo or Gulgong adding excessive kilometres to their daily voyages.
"It's such a popular road, if you go from Melbourne to Brisbane, or Canberra to Moree, Google maps will take you via Saxa Rd as it's a short-cut that cuts out going through Dubbo."
But once Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) undertakes repairs to Comobella Crossing, the Deutschers will have to travel a 34km round trip on an alternative dirt road route to catch the bus, twice a day, for a bus stop that sits since three kilometres from their home.
On Dubbo Council's website (July 17, 2023) Saxa Rd was closed to all traffic except local residents on October 5, 2022, due to several large pavement failures.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said yesterday the road approach construction work for the proposed new bridge was planned to begin from mid-August 2024 while bridge construction activities would start late October.
He said the road and new bridge was proposed to be open to traffic by April 2025.
Cr Dickerson said the estimated cost for the construction of the bridge and associated roadworks was $3,249,323, in which council received $2,779,322 in funding from the Bridge Renewal Program.
But he said there was a $470,000 shortfall in funding from external sources.
He said the council had applied for funding under the Disaster Relief Funding Arrangements to access potential funding to cover the majority of the remaining shortfall.
"Council has yet to be advised on the outcome of this application, however, this will not halt the progress of this project," he said.
Meanwhile, NSW Farmers business economics and trade committee chair John Lowe said the state's country road network was in "a pretty sorry state" after the extreme weather of the past few years.
"We know supply chain bottlenecks and disruptions prevent producers from timely sales, and they contribute to lower farmgate prices than we would see in efficient supply chains," Mr Lowe said.
"Rebuilding regional roads after storms and flooding events remains an immediate priority."
