Border conference reveals 'primary threat' to Murray-Darling Basin plan

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has identified climate change as the biggest risk to its future water management.
An early insights paper on the 2026 Basin Plan Review was released at the River Reflections conference at Albury's Commercial Club on Wednesday, June 19, by MDBA chair Sir Angus Houston, which outlined the authority's views on possible steps to ensure water management adapted to future conditions.
Sir Angus said "climate change is the primary threat to the basin".
"The internationally agreed position of world climate scientists suggests temperature rises of 2 degrees by 2050 are likely, however there is still considerable uncertainty about what this means for future river flows," he said.
"The MDBA will look at the evidence and determine whether the outcomes we aimed for in the basin plan will continue to serve us well in the future.
"We have collected 12 years of experience implementing the current basin plan and we will be using this data, along with updated science and community input to inform how we manage the basin for the next decade."
The early insights paper was based on four themes to form the focus of the review including climate change, First Nations knowledge, sustainable water limits and regulatory design.
It also sets out how the MDBA will assess the basin plan's environmental outcomes to prepare for a range of plausible climate futures; and consider different ways of managing the northern basin.
MDBA chief executive Andrew McConville said the areas of challenge also presented an opportunity for basin communities, industries and governments.
"We can seize this moment to transition from a basin plan implemented in response to historical over-extraction and time of crisis during the millennium drought (2001 to 2009), to a more inclusive basin plan, informed by updated and best available science, and a more integrated view of water management," he said.
"Part of building a better plan is also embracing the opportunity to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations communities and enhance the way we involve first peoples in water management decisions.
"The review is our opportunity to build confidence in basin management by focusing on outcomes and contemplating a basin plan that considers the range of land and water management approaches, river operations, regional development and environmental watering in a more integrated manner.
"We want to better enable governments and communities to think beyond what we have now and work together by being more inclusive ourselves."
The public will get a chance to have its say on the review through formal and informal consultation.
The conference opened with a Welcome to Country by Wiradjuri man Darren Wighton, before Albury mayor Kylie King gave an introduction to the Albury-Wodonga region.
Environmental scientist Tim Jarvis, Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water's Rachel Connell, Snowy Hydro chief executive Dennis Barnes, Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder Simon Banks and Inspector-General of Water Compliance Troy Grant were among the speakers on day one.
The event was moved at the eleventh hour to the Commerical Club after the ceiling of Albury Entertainment Centre's banquet hall, due to host the event, collapsed on Wednesday, June 5.
Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek will address the conference on Thursday, June 20.
