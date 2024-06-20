The Land
Orana students receive financial boost from RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship

June 20 2024 - 3:00pm
13 rural scholars from Gulargambone and Baradine to Wellington have been awarded a Royal Agricultural Society Rural Scholarship. Picture supplied by RAS.
A record 91 students from across NSW have received a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation Rural Scholarship, with 13 scholars from the Orana region named in this year's cohort.

