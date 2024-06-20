Orana students receive financial boost from RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship

A record 91 students from across NSW have received a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation Rural Scholarship, with 13 scholars from the Orana region named in this year's cohort.
Now it its 14th year, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program offers financial support to tertiary education students who will shape the future of regional NSW by forging careers within rural or regional communities.
To ease the burdens associated with pursing higher education such as relocation and study costs, record funds of $516,000 will be distributed among the recipients, with each student awarded up to $6000.
The 13 Orana scholars are pursuing a diverse array of courses, including paramedicine, physiotherapy, nursing, agriculture, and construction management. They are;
Final year Bachelor of Occupational Therapy student Bella Wilson, Dubbo, hopes to one day open her own practice in Dubbo.
The scholarship will assist Ms Wilson as she battles an intense work placement schedule.
"Throughout my course I have to complete over 1000 hours of compulsory unpaid work placements around New South Wales," she said.
"The scholarship has provided me with the financial security to help cover some accommodation and travel costs and support myself while I undertake this vital hands-on learning."
Growing up on a farm, third-year paramedicine student, Lewis Roth, Spring Flat, plans to work in rural and remote emergency medical care upon the completion of his studies.
"I have always aspired to help people and believe that this degree will allow me to achieve this goal," he said.
Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said it was a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders.
"There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students, particularly for those living in regional areas," she said.
"This year's applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths."
Over 900 scholarships have been provided by the RAS Foundation to students across Australia, including targeted scholarships for careers in both regional journalism and the Australian wine industry.
Applications for the 2025 RASF Rural Scholarship will open on July 1, and will close September 22. For further information, visit the RAS Foundation website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.