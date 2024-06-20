Fine fleece falters as wool market falls 10c/kg

Significant losses across fine wool categories during the Sydney wool auctions has led to a 10 cent a kilogram drop in the Eastern Market Indicator this week.
The price drop was on the back of six selling days with consecutive rises which had pushed up the EMI by 40c/kg.
The EMI was on 1160c/kg at Wednesday's close of auctions for the week.
Likewise, the Northern Market Indicator slipped 12c/kg to finish on 1198c/kg.
The individual micron price guides for Merino fleece dropped by between 2c/kg and 38c/kg, according to Australia Wool Exchange data.
"The only exception was the 20 micron in the north, a limited offering of this type attracted strong competition and the micron price guide closed 3c/kg higher as result," AWEX reported.
The 17.5-micron wools were back 23c/kg to close on 1627c/kg, while 19-micron fleece slipped 31c/kg to settle on 1411c/kg.
The falls in the south at Melbourne's auction were not as severe. The 17.5-micron wool was 10c/kg cheaper on 1643c/kg, while 19 microns dipped 19c/kg to finish the week on 1427c/kg.
Skirtings were well supported throughout the week, finishing the series generally unchanged, AWEX reported.
The oddments had a mixed week, with the northern sales rising and the south falling, for an overall small average loss.
The softer market contributed to the passed in rate of 7.9 per cent, the largest in six weeks.
With Fremantle again holding no sale this week due to limited quantity, the national offering dropped to 27,490 bales.
There's now only one sale left in the 2023-24 selling season so the total amount offered is set to finish lower than the previous season.
Season to date there has been 1,789,762 total bales offered, this was 43,528 bales or 2.4pc lower than last season.
Fremantle returns to the selling roster next week and AWEX reports this will push the national offering higher for the final sale of the season.
As this will also be the last sale of the current financial year, many sellers wishing to sell this year take this final opportunity.
There are currently 40,203 bales expected be offered in Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle next week.
