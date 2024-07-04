Alpine Angus gearing up to host ninth annual Spring Bull Sale

Alpine Angus will host their ninth annual Spring Bull Sale from 1pm on Wednesday, September 18. Picture by Ken Spence Photography

THIS IS BRANDED CONTENT FOR ALPINE ANGUS

Over the course of 26 years Alpine Angus has consistently strived to produce fault-free, true-to-type animals that can add value to the commercial or stud herds they are used in.

The stud, which was established by Jim Delany in 1998, and managed by Chris Oswin since 2010 has focused on producing honest, reliable cattle bred from the basics up.

Alpine principal Jim Delany said the Alpine herd has progressed in leaps and bounds under Chris Oswin's management.



"This is due to Chris's dedicated focus on pursuing genetics to produce fault-free, responsibly framed cattle with fleshing ability, good temperament, and consistency combining EBVs promising calving ease and explosive growth," Mr Delany said.

Alpine Angus will host their ninth annual Spring Bull Sale from 1pm on Wednesday, September 18, at the Alpine Sales Complex at Rosewhite, north-east Victoria. At this year's sale Alpine will offer 55 two-year-old and 18-month-old bulls.

Several sons of US AI import Sitz Stellar 726D will feature in the 2024 Alpine Angus Spring Sale offering. Picture supplied

"The outlook for seasonal and market conditions seems so much more positive than last year with the threat of El Nino receding and the unexpected widespread summer rainfall," Mr Delaney said.

Alpine manager Chris Oswin said all lots catalogued for the sale are sound, well-balanced bulls.



"Pleasingly, these bulls represent a range of genetics from our herd incorporating different sirelines and cow families," Mr Oswin said.

Within the draft are sons of USA artificial insemination sires' Sterling Bond 007 and Sitz Stellar 726D, together with Australian sires Karoo Main Event M367 and the homebred Alpine Knockout Q211.

"All of these sires share great structural soundness with a phenotype displaying muscle and volume," Mr Oswin said.



Alpine will host an open day on Sunday, September 15, from 11am to 3pm at the Alpine Sales Complex, for interested parties to inspect the bulls selected for the 2024 sale. Picture supplied

He said the line-up also includes sons of Banquet Quarter Pounder Q252 and Alpine Richochet R005 who offer a bigger frame and high growth.



"There are also sons of Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, Alpine Junior M205 and Alpine Real Deal R163 who will appeal to clients chasing higher IMF.



"Our focus on soundness is well reflected by the fact that Stellar, Main Event, Q211, Richochet and Real Deal all have foot EBVs in the top 15 per cent of the breed."

Mr Oswin said in recent years the Alpine article has gained widespread industry acceptance with Alpine Main Event Q192, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, Alpine Real Deal R163, Alpine Ronaldo R232, and Alpine 38 Special S021 all featuring in mainstream AI catalogues.

"While this wasn't the overarching objective, as our clients are our prime focus, it has been a rewarding albeit humbling outcome."

Alpine will host an open day on Sunday, September 15, from 11am to 3pm at the Alpine Sales Complex, for interested parties to inspect the bulls selected for the sale. On sale day the bulls will be yarded by 10am.

Those who are unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home via the AuctionsPlus online platform.

For enquiries please call the selling agents from Nutrien Livestock, Peter Godbolt, 0457 591 929, Dan Ivone, 0427 480 548, and Wade Ivone, 0487 233 208, and Rodwells' Mick Curtis, 0428 953 222, or Scott Meehan, 0428 952 536.