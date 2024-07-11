Munros' lineage in beef

Booroomooka Angus have developed a fertile and resilent cow herd since 1926. Picture supplied

If there's a family that should be cemented in the history of beef in Australia, and particularly for their commitment to the Angus breed, then it's the Munro family, Booroomooka Angus.

Six generations of Munros have lived on Keera, near Bingara in the north-west of NSW, and today their Angus cattle are testament to a legacy well kept, and a continuing contribution to the beef industry.

It began 166 years ago, when Donald Munro purchased the family property, Keera. It was 1858 and the wool cheque was gold.

Sixty-eight years later, Gordon Munro struck a deal with his father, HR Munro, to establish an Angus stud herd, on the condition that it was only to be run in the "Booroomooka paddock" of their property, far away from their Shorthorn cows. It was 1926.

And so, 98 years ago Gordon Munro began to pave the way for his newly founded Angus stud with the purchase of five Angus heifers from Mr N L Foster, Abington, Uralla, and a specially selected draft of heifers from the Turihaua stud, NZ.

They were the founding females of the Booroomooka Angus stud, and a string of imported sires followed, from Scotland, the US and NZ.

On March 1, 1928, the stud became a member of Angus Australia. By the mid-1930s they'd begun using Angus bulls over the Shorthorn cows. And by 1940, the stud was in full swing, Angus cattle were shown across the country, and Booroomooka Hector took out dual Champion bull at Sydney and Brisbane Royal Shows that year.

Gordon was president of Angus Australia from 1947 to 1949 and again in 1953 to 1955. They were also the founding stud in the New England Angus Breeders Association.

He sold his first Angus bull to Japan in 1960, which was considered a momentous deal for any breed in Australia at the time. The 1980s brought big changes for the direction of the industry; the introduction of a genetic evaluation system and an increased investment in Australian feedlots.

The historic Keera homestead was built on strong foundations, a fitting backdrop for their resilient and fertile Angus breeding herd. Picture supplied

Adapt with the times

Like any successful long-standing operation, the Munros recognised the need for change to better align with future beef markets.

Gordon Munro passed away in 1992, and his son Hugh Munro became stud principal.

Booroomooka Angus co-principal Sinclair Munro said during this time there was an increased demand for quality beef, and his father Hugh stepped away from the showring and into performance recording.

"Around this time, we changed our cattle to increase the growth, weight for age, and marbling, all the while maintaining the fertility of our cow herd," Mr Munro said. "We spent more time performance recording, weighing our calves at birth, and running cattle in large contemporary groups."

"We did more testing on-farm, utilising the latest technologies in ultrasound scanning, Angus benchmark progeny tests and Breedplan, as a more scientific way to measure our cattle, alongside visual assessment."

Sinclair Munro returned to the family operation in 1996, alongside his father. They travelled to America, looking for genetics to suit feedlot markets.

"American genetics were ahead of the game. They already had carcase and growth evaluation data, so my father and I selected embryos and semen to bring home - rather than import live animals like my grandfather had."

Today artificial insemination is common practice at Booroomooka with 1500 cows undergoing AI each year. Bulls are no longer housed in pens and fattened for the showring. Their sale drafts are now over 300 bulls each year, and the bulls are grown out into working condition, fit and healthy for their clients.

Jo and Sinclair Munro with children Digby, Barnaby and Arabella Munro, who are sixth generation Munro children to live at Keera, Bingara, NSW. Picture supplied

Old values and new science

Long-held values of integrity, commitment, reliability and innovation are at the core of Booroomooka Angus. Hugh, like his father, dedicated his time to the breed as president of Angus Australia in 2015 to 2016.



The industry they're involved in today is far more complex and science provides the foundations more than ever. The family maintain old-fashioned values, while readily embracing the latest technologies.



Sinclair said their philosophy is that "the cows work for us, we don't work for them".

The terrain of Keera is both picturesque and mountainous, so their cattle are accustomed to tough seasons and are renowned for resilience and good temperament.

"We've maintained good old stockmanship for the love of it, mustering on horseback and educating weaners with working dogs, handling cattle quietly and respectively."

Mr Munro said they are always looking to improve in a small way everyday. "We aim for little improvements continuously because eventually it all adds up, adapting to survive everyday.

"I enjoy being around horses and cattle, and the challenge of genetics to breed better cattle every year, and the interaction with our customers and the industry.



"It's an interesting place to be - the relationships and the statistics - but deep down I do just enjoy being with the animals."

Sinclair Munro has been a director of the Angus Australia board for two years, and he was recently elected as president. It's a family lineage that has been focused on the betterment of the breed for almost a century.