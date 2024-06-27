Profit margins are found in supplement feeding, but understanding is needed

A trial comparing grain supplements with grass or forage crop-feeding cattle was in the spotlight at the Local Land Service North West Beef Producers Forum at Warialda
Former Central West LLS agronomist Callen Thompson presented some of the trials' findings at the forum, bringing a unique perspective to the presentation as a producer and, in former years, as a researcher.
He said 12 core producers from the areas around Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Binnaway, Purlewaugh, and Tooraweenah were involved in the project. The group was formed from the Central West LLS running a Prograze course and they trialled weight gains from grain supplements versus control paddocks of grass or lucerne. Herd sizes ranged from about 150 to 300 breeders.
Mr Thompson said the push to evaluate grain supplements in pasture or forage crops grew from a lack of any recent research.
He added that a paper published in 1968 by researchers Rowan and Fletcher showed that weaner steers fed on forage oats averaged a growth rate of one kilogram a day. Steers on the oat crop and supplemented with 1.8kg of sorghum grain/head/day grew 1.29kg/day.
Mr Thompson said costed at today's prices for grain and stock, the supplementation would return an extra 50 cents a day.
"Over 90 days, this would be an extra $45 a head," he said.
"So this is something we thought was worth looking further into," he said.
Mr Thompson said there was also a need to gainfully use grain and equipment left over from the drought in 2019.
"We'd just come out of the drought and start raining again. We had a pretty decent season, so there's quite a bit of grain on-farm," he said.
"We also had a lot of equipment because most of these guys had been transformed from graziers to feedlotters during the drought.
"So we had feed mixers, feeders and increased our silo capacity. So, we had the ability to do grain feeding. Using low-value grains should increase weight gain and carrying capacity."
Most of the trial group members grow forage crops or cereals like grazing barley or wheat. Many of them have extensive tropical pastures, predominantly digit grass and console love grass.
"A lot of these guys had potentially low-value grain because we've had rainfall events at harvest.
Mr Thompson showed the results of a trial involving 106 Angus steers, averaging 380kg, that ran for 48 days from early February 2023.
The steers were split into two even mobs, run in side-by-side paddocks of Premier digit grass. The control mob was fed 1kg/day of oats trailed on the ground, while the other mob received 3kg/day from self-feeders. He said the control mob was fed by trailing the oats because there was a shortage of self-feeders.
The control mob returned a weight gain of 0.39kg/day, while the other mob gained 0.68kg/day. The gain/day for the control mob was $5.11, while the self-feeder mob gained $5.21.
He said when the cost-benefit was analysed, it became clear there was still some work to be done. The control mob had a cost benefit of $4.62, while the self-feeder mob had a cost benefit of $4.12.
Another demonstration mob, consisting of Angus and Angus cross steers, was fed for 60 days from mid-July 2023 and split across two lucerne paddocks. The control mob received no supplement, while the other half received 8kg/day of a mix of wheat, hay and pellets from a self-feeder.
The average daily gain for the grass-only mob was 0.9kg/day, providing an average daily liveweight of $2.70. The supplemented mob had an average daily gain of 1.6kg, and on average, $ liveweight/day came back at $4.80/kg, which in turn returned a $ gain/day of $2.10.
Mr Thompson said the trial's conclusions so far included the key take-away point that it was important to understand the costs and time involved with supplementary grain feeding.
He added that measuring regularly enabled producers to better understand their production drivers.
The Central West LLS is planning a workshop in August to release more details on the trials on a date yet to be advised.
