Cattle prices tumble as quality starts to wane

After showing signs of a market recovery, young cattle prices have taken a tumble and returned to levels last recorded at the end of April.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has fallen about 12 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week to settle on 585c/kg on Thursday afternoon.
Armidale's cattle sale was reduced to just 400 mixed-quality cattle on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Stephen Adams said plainer cattle dominated the yarding however there were a few pens of well-bred yearlings and weaners suited to feeder and background operators offered.
"Less quality and a lack of numbers reduced buying power to result in cheaper trends for the most part," he said.
Heifers rates were noted as being softer.
"The tops of the weaner heifers were 7c/kg (liveweight) back making 218c to 270c/kg," he said.
"Plainer yearling heifers under 330kg were considerably cheaper."
The supply at Dubbo prime sale lifted, but the quality was plainer and this lead to mixed price trends across the young cattle yarding on Thursday.
MLA reported weaner steers returning to the paddock were dearer, with the bulk ranging from 330c/kg to 395c/kg, but heifers were 10c/kg cheaper and topped at 272c/kg.
Likewise, feeder steers were back on the Bos indicus crosses, but 10c/kg to 12c/kg stronger on the British breeds.
The heavy feeders were 25c/kg to 30c/kg better selling from 312c/kg to 406c/kg, while heifers were 15c/kg to 20c/kg cheaper to range from 210c/kg to 324c/kg, MLA reported.
Young cattle lacked the quality of previous sales at Yass on Thursday where there was a reduction in the size of the yarding to just 624 head.
MLA reporter David Kent said there was a limited supply of finished cattle and only a handful of suitable feeders.
He said not all the usual buyers were operating and this contributed to a softer market trend.
"Yearlings to suit the trade were back 8c/kg, selling from 245c/kg to 334c/kg," he said.
"Young cattle to the restockers were considerably cheaper.
"Lightweight steers sold from 220c/kg to 350c/kg, and the heifer portion made from 80c/kg to 275c/kg."
