What about the fire risk? Sunny Corner wind farm project company has its say

ONE of the two companies proposing a wind farm east of Bathurst has addressed two of the regular criticisms of such projects: the turbine fire risk and potential wildlife deaths.
It was announced in May 2024 that Someva Renewables had been jointly awarded a permit, with Mainstream Renewable Power, to investigate the potential for a wind farm at Sunny Corner State Forest.
If it goes ahead, the wind farm would have a potential capacity of approximately 500 megawatts, could power an estimated 300,000 NSW homes and save more than one million tonnes of carbon from being released each year, according to Someva.
"We have worked on projects close to sensitive biodiversity areas," Someva managing director Jamie Chivers said during a recent visit to Bathurst.
"This [the proposed site at Sunny Corner] is a monoculture: a pine plantation that ultimately is intended to be cut down.
"That's the context.
"But it doesn't mean that we will be any less rigorous in what we are expected to do to ensure that we've demonstrated that we have looked for every species that could exist."
He said Someva will "need to go in and do surveys over all seasons, over a couple of years, ultimately, before we're allowed to build".
"We will find anything that is in there ... and we will prioritise avoiding impact to the habitat," he said.
"If we can't, then we will put in place a strategy to minimise and mitigate through the specific actions that might cause a threat to that species."
In terms of the wind turbines, Mr Chivers said there is the potential for a fire risk within them, but "it's very unusual".
"And it is contained within the nacelle [which sits on top of the tower and contains the gearbox]," he said. "The nacelles will have a fire supressor system. If any smoke is detected, they will obviously turn off, but also a self-firefighting system will kick in.
"Part of what we've committed is also to enhance firefighting ability in the [state forest] plantation."
That will include working with Forestry Corporation "to enhance its ability to identify any early fires" and committing a certain number of Someva staff to be trained as RFS firefighters, he said.
He said there is also "the potential to install new equipment on some of our turbines or met [meteorological] masts to identify fires and that data will be publicly available and available to the RFS".
Road damage when the giant wind turbines are being transported is also a regular criticism of wind farm projects.
On that subject, Mr Chivers said Someva would commit to leaving the roads in at least as good a state as they were found.
He said this was a requirement for all wind farm projects.
"We will work with councils, who are generally the managers of most roads that we use, or Transport for NSW, to understand where upgrades are required and where there are culverts, drainage," he said.
"Due to the volume of traffic, in some circumstances we may be required to put in place some shoulders or some additional road infrastructure to ensure ongoing safe use for road users."
On an estimated timeline provided on its website, Someva is anticipating the NSW Government would make a determination on the wind farm development application in 2026-27 and the start of construction wouldn't be until 2028 if it did go ahead.
