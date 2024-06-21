Turf to surf: Australia's best pies crowned

Wondering where to find the best chunky beef, cheese and bacon or pepper steak pie in Australia?
In the early hours of June 18 bakers from around the country carefully packed their championship pies into heat-sealed, impact-proofed containers for a chance to win the industry's highest honour.
A panel of expert judges tested everything from the consistency of the filling to the crispiness of pastry in the search for Australia's Best Pie 2024 in Melbourne.
Chief judge Stewart Latter from the Bread Basket bakery in the Hunter Valley said he had examined "the crust, texture and flavour of pies from all over Australia".
"There are 18 categories, It's everything from a good old meat pie right through to gourmet pies," he said.
Mr Latter, a fourth-generation baker, has been judging the competition since 1986 and was crowned Champion Australian Breadmaker in 1992 for his sourdough.
The Bakers Association of Australia trade show, unlike many other competitions, shares judges' feedback with the entrants to help their baking improve.
It's useful feedback that encouraged Nick and Megan Hawtin from motorbike museum and bakery Caffeine N Machine in Rutherglen to enter the competition for the second time.
"You have to be able to eat your pie while you drive because 80 per cent of the pies you buy these days, the a-- end will fall out of them," Mr Hawtin said.
"We're not a big-scale bakery by any means, but we don't enter to win. We enter to get the critique notes to make our pies better."
They have continued to perfect their pie's consistency since they were awarded a bronze and silver medal by the association four years ago.
The pair walked away with an armful of medals for their pies in 2024.
The Bakers Association of Australia trade show awards are held at the Moonee Valley Racecourse from June 18 to 20.
